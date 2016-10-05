“I am passionate about the heritage of my country, but also about the universal cultural heritage” Faiza Antri Bouzar

Passionate for colors, art, beauty, nature, and especially for women, Faiza Antri Bouzar, coming from a family of jewelers, launches in 2009 her Haute Couture House “FAB Creations” through which she brilliantly interprets her great love for creation!

For her, creating a collection surpasses by far the colors, fabrics and cuts. It is primarily a solid idea, a strong message to be transmitted from these creations. The drawing of the sketches comes later, and these must be consistent before she finally chooses the material and embroidery. From design till execution, a collection takes her at least one year of research and preparation.

Each of Faiza’s collections has a story and carries a message of peace and love.

In the collection “Happy Glamour” launched in 2014, Faiza wanted every woman to feel beautiful and happy in her body without any complex from her forms.

In the collection “La passion: de l’Andalousie à Rumi” which means “The passion: from Andalusia to Rumi” launched in 2015, the Fashion Designer wanted to bring to light the cultural heritage that spans from Andalusia to Turkey; this rich Mediterranean heritage which greatly inspired her by its poetry, music, architecture…

FAIZA ANTRI BOUZAR HAUTE COUTURE INSPIRED BY THE JEWELLERY WORLD!

Her latest collection launched in 2016 is called: “Jacket: the 16th Avenue.”

It only concerns the typical style of Algiers, the Algerian Capital; Algiers’ women wore this jacket called Karakou since the 19th century. Inspired by a very old Karakou which has over 100 years and that her mother received in heritage, the artist wanted to pay tribute to that tradition by reviving this jacket in a collection perfectly adapted to today’s woman. “Jacket: the 16th Avenue” exudes of classiness and reflects the know-how and finesse the designer has acquired from her background as a jeweler.

Presented in a fashion show at Biel in Beirut as part of Ramadaniyat Beyroutia, the collection was a resounding success! Very detail oriented and sophisticated, the royal pieces had the heart of the well-informed audience who praised high the great research behind, the dazzling marriage of colors, and the fine artisanal embroidery typical of Algeria. Each and every look reveals a silhouette of timeless elegance imbued with charm and femininity. www.fab-dz.com