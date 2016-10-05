The five-day VicenzaOro September 2016 show which run from 3 till 7 September was an international platform by excellence. The industry key players from every corner of the globe joined to make this edition a success in every term.

More than 1,300 brands from all of Italy’s gold districts as well as 35 other countries offered their latest collections to more than 19,000 visitors, buyers and trade professionals from 115 different countries. A wide array of products was on offer including, in addition to the best of Made of Italy by Italian exhibitors, the diverse and innovative collections of the foreign exhibitors which counted 37%.

The show conceptual and unique format VICENZAORO The Boutique ShowTM, its five communities ICON, LOOK, CREATION, EXPRESSION, and ESSENCE, proved to be very friendly and easy to for buyers who found it very efficient to target the most appropriate exhibitors.

NOW – Not Ordinary Watches is a new area dedicated to the world of watches and set inside the ICON section, the community for Global Brands in the Jewellery trade. NOW Plaza put together the different collections of a selection of independent brands, characterised by strong know-how and design and, including Altanus Geneve, Brosway, Didofà, Gagà Milano, Ju’sto, Locman Italy, Louis Erard, Lucien Rochart, Paul Picot, Save My Day, Sordi Spa, and Terra Cielo Mare.

VICENZAORO SEPTEMBER 2016 MORE THAN EVER AN INTERNATIONAL PLATFORM

A rich calendar of educational events accompanied the show dates: in addition to the presentation of TRENDBOOK 2018+ forecasting fashions that will influence the design, production and distribution of jewellery from 2018 onwards based on deep market analysis, this edition of VICENZAORO placed under the spotlight new jewellery consumers, at a seminar organised in collaboration with the CIBJO, entitled: “Marketing to the Millennials. Meeting the Expectations of the Next Great Consumer Generation.”

While other business sectors, like consumer electronics and the travel industry, are investing billions in marketing to attract the Millennials discretionary income, and the jewellery industry now needs to play catch-up and rethink the way it operates.

ethics and Corporate Social Responsibility were the core subject of another important seminar held during the show and entitled “Transparent as a diamond. Elegance and business.” It was organised by Federpreziosi Confcommercio and IGI – the Italian Gemmological Institute, with the support of Fiera di Vicenza.

The official opening of VICENZAORO September featured an on-stage discussion, between Mr. Ivan Scalfarotto, Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, Mr. Matteo Marzotto, President of Fiera di Vicenza, and Mr. Lorenzo Cagnoni, President of Rimini Fiera. It was followed by the awards ceremony of the NEXT JENERATION – JEWELLERY TALENT CONTEST 2016; a strategic project by VICENZAORO for scouting the international scene and promoting the new Millennial designers, who will be dictating the trends over the coming years.

The works of the 25 finalists in the Next Jeneration Jewellery Talent Contest 2016 were on display at an exhibition entitled “Il Gioiello e il Viaggio – Jewellery and Journeys,” at the Jewellery Museum in Vicenza, organised by Fiera di Vicenza and curated by Professor Alba Cappellieri, the head of School of Design of the Polytechnic University of Milan. It will remain open until January 2017.

Aiming at combining the most innovative, dynamic forces focused on the world of jewellery in strategic business alliances, Fiera di Vicenza Spa, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Club degli Orafi Italia, an independent association that brings together the most important businesses in the Italian gold industry.

Dates were announced for next year’s VICENZAORO Dubai show, now scheduled to take place November 15-18, 2017. www.vicenzaoro.com