ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP SPA TOP TRADE SHOW PLAYER IN ITALY

Leading Italian Trade Show Organizer Rimini Fiera Spa and Fiera di Vicenza Spa successfully complete their merger agreement, with the official founding of the NewCo Italian Exhibition Group Spa (IEG).

Italian Exhibition Group Spa becomes the top entity in Italy in terms of the number of directly organized shows with 61 products in its portfolio (90% own property) and 160 other events and congresses. It will be Italy’s leading player in the promotion and internationalization of some of the most important and successful Made in Italy production chains. The Company’s aim is to be listed in the Stock Exchange and to act as the unifying element for other trade show organizations.

On the basis of the financial soundness and performances that Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza have achieved in recent years, significant joint economic results are expected for 2016: a turnover of about Euro 119 million, the second Italian player in terms of overall volume; EBITDA1 at 19%, equal to Euro 22.1 million, a first place position in terms of profitability; EBIT at 11%, equal to Euro 13.6 million; net assets of over Euro 100 million.

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP SPA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Italian Exhibition Group Spa integrates the experience, know-how and positioning of two prime organisations on the Italian trade show scene, Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza, which, in over 60 years of activity, have had the wherewithal to turn their own shows into reference points for top production sectors, many of which are leaders on an international scale.

Italian Exhibition Group Spa’s Board of Directors is made up of: Lorenzo Cagnoni (President and Chief Executive Officer), Matteo Marzotto (Vice President), Barbara Bonfiglioli, Daniela Della Rosa, Maurizio Renzo Ermeti, Lucio Gobbi, Catia Guerrini, Simona Sandrini, Luigi Dalla Via. The Managing Director is Corrado Facco and the Vice Managing Director is Carlo Costa.

Italian Exhibition Group Spa’s 61 shows refer to important Made in Italy production chains such as: Food & Beverage, Green, Technology, Entertainment, Tourism, Transport, Wellness, Jewellery and Fashion, Lifestyle & Innovation.

All the shows on the calendar will already be bear the signature of the Italian Exhibition Group as of 1st November and the coming month of activities will see eleven shows taking place. The Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza names will remain as indication of their operational premises and respective trade show areas.

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP SPA

Ambassador for Beautiful and Well Done in Italy

Italian Exhibition Group Spa aims at acting as Italy’s economic development flywheel, supporting the internationalization process of companies and representing a successful example of “systemization”. In this respect, the merger between Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza is a move totally in line with the Government’s plan for the international re-launch of Made in Italy through the support of a first class trade show system and by promoting top Italian Shows around the world.