THE GRAND OPENING OF PALAZZO VERSACE DUBAI

December 13, 2016

Versace celebrated its newest Palazzo Versace Hotel & Resort, in Dubai, with a grand opening event hosted by Donatella Versace and Versace CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, which saw the presentation of its couture collection for the first time ever in Dubai. International supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio, Helena Christensen and Natasha Poly joined the party together with A-listers and influencers from the GGC countries.
The new Palazzo Versace sits in the heart of the Dubai Cultural Village, and its architecture is reminiscent of a 16th century Italian palace, with subtle traces of Arabian influence. Versace Artistic Director, Donatella Versace has exclusively designed the furniture and interior for each of the 215 rooms, creating the ultimate lifestyle experience in Italian luxury. The five-star property features a world-class spa, an array of fine dining options, magnificent suites, spectacular pools and a children’s club.

Helena Christensen; Alessandra Ambrosio; Natasha Poly
Alessandra Ambrosio; Tarik Lakehal; Donatella Versace; Vadim Ivanov; Helena Christensen; Trevor Signorino

The Palazzo Versace Dubai is the second Versace resort property in the world; the first opened in 2000, and is located on the Gold Coast, Australia.

