Fascinating and Unique “Dali as you’ve never seen him before”

From Salvador to Dali; a groundbreaking exhibition at the unique location of the new, stunning and spectacular railway station in Liège, Belgium, aimed at rediscovering Dali’s unique artistic trajectory.

One of the most eclectic artists who expressed himself in a multitude of ways such as painting, sculpture, cinema, literature, fashion, architecture, photography… Dali is an enduring artist with universal appeal!

His universe is that of a troubled child, a genius artist, a master of communication. And this artistic trajectory from Salvador, to Salvador Dali, to Dali is the core subject of this exceptional exhibition in Liege.

AN EXHIBITION UNLIKE ANY OTHER!

Everything about this exhibition is unique. Its protagonist, the Grand Master of Surrealism, its cultural value, its layout where the works of art are set against a background of surrealist décor, its location at the Liège- Guillemins high-speed railway station, its space spanning 2000 m2, its 150 authenticated works on show… The exhibition is a surrealist work of art in itself!

Entitled “Dali as you’ve never seen him before” the exhibition ran from 27 February until 31 August 2016 offering a journey into the unique and fascinating world of this universal artist with enduring appeal: a journey full of astonishing discoveries and unforgettable surprises.

A car-garden greets the visitors and immediately plunges them into the surrealist universe of Salvador Dali. Then come the three main sections of the exhibition which illustrate his changing identities from Salvador, to Salvador Dali, to Dali.

The first section “The Strains of Childhood” focused on the way in which his birthplace and early years would resurface throughout the course of his life and influence over his work.

“As my name Salvador suggests, I am here to save modern art from chaos and laziness.”

It touched the places he would frequent during his childhood, his family, the death of his brother, it also unveils his desire to be unique, his obsessions, the theme of passing time, Freud and psychoanalysis…



MAE WEST LIPS SOFA

©Fundació Gala – Salvador Dali

SALVADOR DALI – THE LEGACY OF SURREALISM

“The difference between me and surrealists is that I am a surrealist.”

The second section highlighted the artistic development of Salvador Dali with a particular focus on Gala, his lover and muse. The artist’s many other sources of inspiration and techniques, as well as the multiple facets of his work, will evoke the many domains in which the artist excelled. Painting, sculpture, fashion, film, theatre, literature, photography, design, jewellery… nothing was off limits for Dali.

DALi- THE CELEBRITY VORTEX

“The two most fortunate events that could happen to a contemporary artist are: primo, to be Spanish, and secundo, to be called Dali. Both of them happened to me.”

Dali, the theatrical and eccentric artist is most famous side of him. And the last section focuses on Dali’s life in high society and his appetite for money and fame. It also depicts the way he carefully promoted his image using the media and various forms of publicity…

The exhibition ends with a special focus on the contemporary artists who have been inspired by Dali, and street art in particular.

In addition to a vast selection of the master’s works including original oils on canvas, bronze sculptures, watercolours and gouaches, many decorative objects made out of gold by the artist from “The Gold Collection”, Daum glass pastes, surrealist furniture, portfolios, jewellery and dresses styled by major fashion designers inspired by the works of Dali, the exhibition will showcase a wide range of authentic works paintings, lithographs, gouaches, costumes, objects, films, photos, sculptures, manuscripts on loan from the Stratton Foundation, la cinémathèque de Paris, the Niezen-Quievy Foundation… and a series of private collectors. www.expodali.be