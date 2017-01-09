HOMI, From Milan to the world and back

Far beyond any normal show, HOMI is a trend lab that shapes new habits and presents accessories and objects that touch our daily lives.

The Lifestyles’ show by excellence welcomed from the 16the till the 19th of September in Fiera Milano around 62,800 professionals from Italy and other countries like Japan, France, Spain, China, Russia, Middle East and Switzerland…

With a dynamic view of a market that is continuously changing, HOMI offers new inspirations, initiatives, ideas, trends, and designs with every edition. The show that has well established itself as a hub for companies of all sizes, from start-ups to successful brands in order to come up with new opportunities on the international market for all, focuses on the tradition of “Made in Italy” while also highlighting many other offerings and products with a great deal of personality.

The show specific areas tell about different styles, trends, atmospheres and environments. Many ideas on how to live to the fullest in our domestic environments are presented in the Living Habits and Home Textiles areas. The new trends born of the evolution of design in the digital area are on show in the new HOMI Smart space. Homi also dedicates space to essences and fragrances, solutions for environments dedicated to children, spaces meant for showcasing the beauty of food and its packaging, as well as spaces that put the focus on wellness.

HOMI Fashion & Jewels offers a great opportunity to discover trends and new styles in the bijoux and personal accessories. It is a perfect platform to find out the many worlds of bijoux and their evocative varieties, and the many innovations presented by exhibitors. Here professionals from all over the world can discover large, personality-rich bijoux created in fabric, processed (or raw) metals and many different materials.

HOMI is also a development platform for companies thanks to its versatility and collaboration with important industry business associations that help in identifying the craft firms that have the most potential in terms of innovation and are renowned for their artistic value. The show also supports the “Design Competition – Creatività3“ initiative promoted by the Lombardy Region in collaboration with Unioncamere Lombardia, ADI – the Association for Industrial Design, which matches young designers (under 35) with small-to-mid-sized manufacturing companies in Lombardy.

But HOMI is not only in Milan. The show is continuing its promotional activities focused on foreign markets, especially the United States. Thanks to the important partnership with the International Contemporary Furniture Fair – one of the most important shows in furnishings and home decor in North America – HOMI was present at ICFF in Miami on the 5 October and 6 October 2016 and then will once again be at the centre of the action with a new edition of HO.MI. New YORK, in May 2017, also as part of ICFF.

HOMI is style as it evolves, continues and never stops. The next meeting in Milan is January 27-30, 2017. www.homimilano.com