The Invisible Hand, One Theme, Many Issues

By Chris Colemont

As a part of the cultural programme organised in celebration of the Netherlands Presidency of the Council of the European Union, “Espace Européen pour la Sculpture” has assembled the exhibition “The Invisible Hand” from April 13th until the 11th of September.

Held at Tournay-Solvay Park under the patronage of the Dutch Ambassador Maryem van den Heuvel, and curated by Natalie Kovacs, the outdoor exhibition featured works of the two Dutch prominent contemporary sculptors-artists Joep van Lieshout and Leonard van Munster. Landscape and sculptures combine like the flora and fauna providing a prestigious show of great significance and high artistic value.

But whose hand is it? A question that comes to your mind as soon as you get in. Is it a sculptor, an artist, a spirit? is it good, is it bad? Every viewer sees it differently and interprets it his own way.

Of his sculpture, Joep van Lieshout says: “It’s a man hanging on a hand; The Invisible Hand, is a question mark that probes our dependence on economy and how money rules the world… our development from animal species to a ‘rational’ lifestyle society.”

But this spectacular set up had a lot more to say. Regardless the general theme, each and every piece had a message to send and an issue to highlight.

ABOUT Joep van Lieshout

Joep van Lieshout (Ravenstien, 1963): A sculptor, visionary, and entrepreneur, he is a graduate from the Rotterdam Academy of the Arts, and he works under his Atelier Van Lieshout name since 1995. He has exhibited at museums and galleries worldwide his works, known to surpass art, design and architecture. They evoke a number of recurring themes, motives and obsessions: systems, power, autarky, life, sex, death. The human individual in the face of a greater whole. www.ateliervanlieshout.com

ABOUT Leonard van Munster

Leonard van Munster (Zwolle, 1972): A sculptor who creates installations in the public space, in places where the surroundings form an important part of the experience. His work is usually only displayed for short periods of time, after which only the memory remains. The themes of desire, happiness and childhood memories are important in his work. He tries to recreate these moments by building them. www.leonardvanmunster.com

Credit photos: Photos taken in the park, on the location of the exhibition by Chris Colemont.