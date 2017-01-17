Mesmerising Show, Historic Jewels of the Russian Imperial Court

The Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction of Sotheby’s Geneva of November 16th featured historic jewels including some of the Russian Imperial Court from the time of Peter the Great and Catherine the Great.

The auction centerpiece was an outstanding Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring by Cartier. Weighing 8.01 carats, and named ‘The Sky Blue Diamond’, this majestic gem was offered with a pre-sale estimate of US$ 15 – 25 million and was sold at

US$ 17.1 million or US$ 134,803 per carat, a world auction record price for a Fancy Light Blue diamond, the previous record being US$ 286,561 for a price per carat of a Fancy Light Blue pear-shaped diamond weighing 5.06 carats, sold at Sotheby’s New York in April 2016.