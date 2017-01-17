Tuesday , January 17 2017
Fabulous necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, 1971. Formerly in the collection of Princess Salimah Aga Khan, the jewel features a stunning array of cabochon rubies, the large majority of which are of Burmese origin. The central part of the necklace can be detached and worn as a brooch.
Mesmerising Show, Historic Jewels of the Russian Imperial Court

January 17, 2017 Auctions, Diamond, GEMS & JEWELRY, Jewelry

The Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction of Sotheby’s Geneva of November 16th featured historic jewels including some of the Russian Imperial Court from the time of Peter the Great and Catherine the Great.

The auction centerpiece was an outstanding Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring by Cartier. Weighing 8.01 carats, and named ‘The Sky Blue Diamond’, this majestic gem was offered with a pre-sale estimate of US$ 15 – 25 million and was sold at

US$ 17.1 million or US$ 134,803 per carat, a world auction record price for a Fancy Light Blue diamond, the previous record being US$ 286,561 for a price per carat of a Fancy Light Blue pear-shaped diamond weighing 5.06 carats, sold at Sotheby’s New York in April 2016.

Historic and magnificent diamond choker Russia, second half of the 18th century and later The necklace is thought to have been commissioned as two separate pieces by Empress Catherine II, known as Catherine the Great (1729 – 1796). It has survived centuries of upheaval: first kept in the Winter Palace in St Petersburg, it was then preserved throughout the First World War in a strong room of the Kremlin.
Historic and magnificent diamond choker
Russia, second half of the 18th century and later
The necklace is thought to have been commissioned as two separate pieces by Empress Catherine II, known as Catherine the Great (1729 – 1796). It has survived centuries of upheaval: first kept in the Winter Palace in St Petersburg, it was then preserved throughout the First World War in a strong room of the Kremlin.
Fancy Intense Pink diamond ring set with an emerald-cut diamond weighing 17.07 carats. From an Important Private Collection.
Fancy Intense Pink diamond ring set with an emerald-cut diamond weighing 17.07 carats.
From an Important Private Collection.
Magnificent emerald and diamond necklace, circa 1880 From the Collection of the Princess Doria Pamphilj. Formerly part of the collection of the princely Roman family Doria-Pamphilj, this magnificent Colombia emerald and diamond necklace boasts impeccable provenance, having remained in the family since its creation. It was made for Lady Emily Augusta Pelham Clinton (1863-1919, who married Alfonso Doria Pamphilj (1851-1914) – heir to the family's fortune – in 1882.
Magnificent emerald and diamond necklace, circa 1880
From the Collection of the Princess Doria Pamphilj.
Formerly part of the collection of the princely Roman family Doria-Pamphilj, this magnificent Colombia emerald and diamond necklace boasts impeccable provenance, having remained in the family since its creation. It was made for Lady Emily Augusta Pelham Clinton (1863-1919, who married Alfonso Doria Pamphilj (1851-1914) – heir to the family’s fortune – in 1882.
Superb 'pigeon blood' Burmese ruby and diamond ring, Cartier, set with a cushion-shaped ruby weighing 8.37 carats. From a Distinguished Private Collection.
Superb ‘pigeon blood’ Burmese ruby and diamond ring, Cartier, set with a cushion-shaped ruby weighing 8.37 carats.
From a Distinguished Private Collection.
Fabulous necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, 1971. Formerly in the collection of Princess Salimah Aga Khan, the jewel features a stunning array of cabochon rubies, the large majority of which are of Burmese origin. The central part of the necklace can be detached and worn as a brooch.
Fabulous necklace by Van Cleef & Arpels, 1971.
Formerly in the collection of Princess Salimah Aga Khan, the jewel features a stunning array of cabochon rubies, the large majority of which are of Burmese origin. The central part of the necklace can be detached and worn as a brooch.

