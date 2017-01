Sotheby’s sale of Important Watches on November 15 realised an above-estimate total of CHF 7,088,750 / $ 7,116,680, showing strong demand among collectors for rare and unusual pieces, as well as for top quality modern watches.

Highlights included the first water-resistant perpetual calendar reference made in series by any watch company, an example of Patek Philippe’s reference 2438 in yellow gold, as well as a private collection of more than 100 modern watches which was 95% sold.