Istanbul Jewelry Show, One Destination, All Sourcing Needs

“Istanbul Jewelry Show” opened its doors at CNR Expo to welcome the global Jewellery industry from 13 till 17 October.

One of the most important international events in the jewellery sector, Istanbul Jewelry Show ran its 43rd edition targeting the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Europe, North Africa, Russia, CIS Countries, United States and Asia.

Supported by the Republic of Turkey Ministry of Economy, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization (KOSGEB), Jewellery Exporters’ Association (JTR), sponsored by Turkish Economy Bank (TEB), Istanbul Jewelry Show presented on 30.000 square meters of exhibition space, over 800 national and international exhibitors. Exhibits on show varied from fine gold jewellery, to pearl jewellery, silver jewellery and households, diamonds & precious stones jewellery, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, pearls, watches, semi-finished pieces, jewellery display and packaging materials, gemological labs, softwares, safes, mold, machinery, jewellery tools & equipments.

Opening ceremony in the presence of Princess of Kuwait Sheikha Nawal al-Hamoud al-Sabah joined by Mrs. Sermine Cengiz Managing Director at UBM Rotaforte International Fairs Inc, organizer of the show, and members of the Turksih Jewellery Exporters’ Association.

The inauguration ceremony of this edition took place under the patronnage of the Princess of Kuwait Sheikha Nawal al-Hamoud al-Sabah joined by Mrs. Sermine Cengiz Managing Director at UBM Rotaforte International Fairs Inc, organizer of the show, and members of the Turksih Jewellery Exporters’ Association, in the presence of press representatives and visitors.

Greeting visitors at the show entrance, a reproduction of the Grand Camlica Mosque in 24karat gold lingots of 100 gr designed by Nadir Gold refinery.

Buyers from 87 countries attended “Istanbul Jewelry Show” October 2016 edition in addition to local buyers. However figures have shown that from 19.505 buyers, 48% were international visitors.

Compared with last year’s similar edition, ” Istanbul Jewelry Show” October 2016 had an 12% increase in total number of visitors and 19% increase in overseas visitors.

The 44th “Istanbul Jewelry Show” is scheduled from 16 – 19 March 2017! Save the date! www.istanbuljewelryshow.com

