Italian Exhibition Group Spa (IEG), the company generated by a merger between Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza, and Arezzo Fiere e Congressi Srl have signed a strategic agreement creating a single organization for shows involving the gold and jewellery industry.

Following the agreement with Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, Italian Exhibition Group, besides organizing the three editions of VICENZAORO (the January and September events in Vicenza and the November edition in Dubai), will also be managing the organization of OROAREZZO and Gold Italy starting from the coming May and October 2017 editions in Arezzo.

The agreement generates a trade show platform that represents the entire Italian gold and jewellery industry with the aim of developing and internationally promoting one of Made in Italy’s top quality sectors. The agreement is a continuation of a deal that Fiera di Vicenza and Arezzo Fiere e Congressi had already agreed upon in 2016, which led to coordinating the Italian gold and jewellery trade show calendar with the separate and autonomous management of the respective shows.

THE SINGLE ORGANIZATION FOR ITALIAN JEWELLERY SHOWS IS FOUNDED Italian Exhibition Group is the leading player.

Establishing one single Interlocutor for Institutions, Associations, companies and traders will lead to a more effective development of a national and international promotion and communication strategy for the entire Italian gold and jewellery district, directing and using resources and investments to the best possible advantage.

The agreement was announced on 9th February 2017, at a press conference in Rome in the presence of the Honourable Ivan Scalfarotto, Undersecretary for the Ministry of Economic Development, Stefano Ciuoffo, Tuscany Region Councillor for production, credit, tourism and commerce, IEG top management with President Lorenzo Cagnoni, Executive Vice President Matteo Marzotto and Managing Director Corrado Facco, and the President of Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, Andrea Boldi.

Italian Exhibition Group’s unitary management – with one single organization – of events specifically dedicated to the world of gold, together with its international value, is therefore a new driving force for coordinated growth in terms of global competition.

The Italian gold and jewellery industry is a European leader due to the quality of its production, design and technological innovation, projected towards the new frontier based on industry 4.0. It includes about 10 thousand companies employing 40 thousand workers. In 2015 it generated a turnover in excess of 7 billion Euros, exports of 6.5 billion Euros and a 4.2 billion Euro positive trade balance. Despite the negative climate in global demand for gold for jewellery demand, in the first 10 months of 2016, Italian exports reached Euro 4.8 billion.

Overall, the 5 Shows will host about 5,000 exhibitors from all the Italian gold districts and over 30 different countries, and more than 80,000 trade visitors, 50% of whom come from 130 different nations.