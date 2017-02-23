Jeddah honors Mr. Krayem El Enezi, President of the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gems in Saudi Arabia.

The National Factories and Institutions working in the gold and jewelry sector honored Mr. Krayem El Enezi Chairman of the National Committee for Precious Metals and Gems Council of Saudi Chambers, during a festive farewell hosted by the Jeddah Chamber for the end of his term, which lasted three consecutive sessions. During this period Mr. El Enezi has made a number of initiatives and greatly contributed to strengthening the position of Saudi Arabia as one of the largest players in the global gold market.

A large number of national companies and factories in Jeddah participated in the ceremony hosted by the Board of Directors of the Jeddah Chamber in the presence of all the members of the Committee, including pioneers of gold sector such as Ahmed Hassan Fitaihi, Farsi, Taiba, Bakr, Mansour Ben Ghamiah, Roumaizan and many others.

All the present personalities acknowledged the leading role played by Mr. El Enezi over the past three sessions, and his dedication and devotion to confirm the Saudi position in this sector globally. He was also credited for his success in communicating with everyone and for addressing all the obstacles and challenges faced by the sector, either with government or with private entities. Mr El Enezi has also provided many of the initiatives and ideas that contributed to the development of this vital sector, which accounts for investments exceeding 20 billion riyals.

From his part, Mr. Krayem El Enzi, Chairman of the Committee of Precious Gems and Metals Traders in Riyadh Chamber expressed sincere thanks and gratitude for the honoring gesture from the largest jewellery community. “You made me feel the extent of national cohesion that binds us, and you proved that the work we have done over the past years was beneficial.” Said Mr. El Enezi. He also wished success to the new President to be elected at the next meeting, and promised to remain active and to dedicate his experience to serve this sector, either through the presidency or through his relationship with all the members of the national Committee.

The National Committee of Precious Metals and Gems is one of the most important sectoral committees that have a great role especially that Saudi Arabia is ranked sixth globally among the manufacturing and investing countries in gold and jewelry, and the Saudi Market ranked first in the Arab region and one of the most attractive for local and regional investments.