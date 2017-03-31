CIBS 2017 A MUST ATTEND EVENT FOR THE MARINE INDUSTRY.

The 22nd edition of the China International Boat Show (CIBS) is set to take place from 26-29 April 2017 at its new venue this year, Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Over 500 companies and 6 national and regional pavilions from Italy, New Zealand, Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Japan will be showcasing their products and services to an expected audience of 40,000 visitors over four highly focused days.

Set to Connect International Suppliers with China’s Leading Buyers, the show welcomes close to 100 new participating brands and prepares over 30 new launches.



Buyers attending CIBS will, for the first time, be able to take part in a matchmaking system that will provide recommendations on exhibitors they may meet with, based on information provided about their business objectives at the time of registration. A team of dedicated, experienced staff will then facilitate the meetings onsite.

“We are delighted to be welcoming so many new companies this year and welcoming back our regular exhibitors. We work closely with everyone to make sure they get the most out of their participation and focus our attention on matching the right buyers with suppliers so they may generate and secure future business at the event,” said Helena Gao, Director of Corporate Business Development, Shanghai UBM Sinoexpo Ltd.

More information and list of exhibitors to be found out: www.boatshowchina.com/en-us