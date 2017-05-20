2ND INDIA SAARC MIDDLE EAST BUYER SELLER MEET 2017 DELHI

38 Indian Manufacturers to exhibit their products to 70 international buyers from SAARC and Middle East region.

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, the apex body of the industry has organized 2nd India SAARC – Middle East Buyer Seller Meet (BSM) 2017 with the support of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India from 14th to 16th May 2017 New Delhi.

The BSM has 38 Indian Manufacturers from different parts of India and 70 international buyers from SAARC and Middle East region including 13 buyers from Bangladesh; 11 from Sri Lanka; 11 from KSA; 4 from UAE; 1 from Algeria; 3 from Egypt; 7 from Jordan; 1 from Kuwait; 5 from Lebanon; 2 from Oman; 1 from Palestine; 4 from Qatar; 11 from Malaysia; and 3 from Singapore. Exhibitors from India will be displaying a wide range of exquisite Jewellery products consisting of Diamond and Coloured gemstone Studded Jewellery & Plain Gold Jewellery at the event.

India’s Gem & Jewellery exports to Middle East countries in 2016-17 accounted for US$ 14 billion, whereas the exports to SAARC countries accounted for US$ 19.38 million. There is a

huge potential and there is a need for such BSM that bring the traders together and explore further business opportunities, Anil Sankhwal added.

“India has been one of the major markets for gems and jewellery exports. A unique initiative by GJEPC, this BSM serves as a great platform to have healthy business discussions and to further help strengthen trade relationship between us and India. We look forward to be participating for many more such initiatives going forward.” said one of the participating buyers

Apart from such BSMs, GJEPC in its continuous endeavor to promote Indian Gem & Jewellery exports undertakes various initiatives like India International Jewellery Show (IIJS), Asia’s largest

gem & jewellery trade show; Signature IIJS and World’s only jewellery week ‘India International Jewellery Week’.