It’s Summer time! It’s Escape time! But it is above all our own time to enjoy in our own style.

The Leading Hotels of the World offer uncommon experiences for travelers across the globe. With its collection of over 375 luxury hotels the group has it all; from the blue water and pristine white sand of Bali’s south-western coast, to the snow-capped peaks of the French Alps, each member offers an authentic and vibrant stay reflecting the particularity of its wonderful location.

Escape in Style: Sun Gardens Dubrovnik, Croatia

A modern beachfront luxury resort on the Dalmatian Coast, offering understated elegance and supreme comfort, in Orašac, seven miles from the UNESCO World Heritage City of Dubrovnik Old Town. The resort facilities include a private beach, three freshwater pools, a world-class spa, sports center, and a broad range of gastronomic offerings in 16 restaurants and bars. For an uncommon experience guests can rent bicycles and discover Dubrovnik’s Old Town, or cruise the stunning Elaphite Archipelago.