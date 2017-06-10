IEG THE SINGLE ITALIAN MANAGEMENT OF GOLD & JEWELLERY EXHIBITIONS

Sunday , June 11 2017
April 20th2017 became a date to remember for the jewellery sector in Italy. The agreement for the creation of a single management for gold and jewellery trade shows, which was already announced last January between Italian Exhibition Group Spa (IEG), the company generated by a merger between Rimini Fiera and Fiera di Vicenza, and Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, has been approved. 2017 therefore sees Italian Exhibition Group with a management and organization portfolio of 5 trade shows: VICENZAORO January (which took place last January), OROAREZZO (6-9 May), VICENZAORO September (23-27 September), Gold Italy (21-23 October), VICENZAORO DUBAI – The Dubai International Jewellery Show (15-18 November). Overall, the 5 shows will host about 5,000 exhibitors from all the Italian gold districts and over 30 countries and more than 80,000 professional visitors, 50% of whom come from 130 different nations.

The move met the support from the Ministry for Economic Development, aims at defining one single interlocutor for institutions, associations, companies and traders and will lead to a more effective development of a national and international promotion and communication strategy for the entire Italian gold and jewellery district, directing and using resources and investments to the best possible advantage. A considerable effort towards systemization which will, however, not affect each exhibition’s individual values, characteristics and links with its own territory.

