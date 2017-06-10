Sunday , June 11 2017
June 10, 2017

 

JUNE 15 TO 18, 2017

The inaugural edition of Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair is underway. From June 15 to 18, 2017, the IMPACT Challenger 2, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, will host the jewellery industry under the theme Treasure Road to the World.
Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair 2017 is proud to unveil the latest innovation and cutting-edge technology for gems and jewelry manufacturers. Gerenga, provider of turnkey solutions for various industries, including major players in Thailand’s gems and jewelry industry will be showing robots that can help manufacturers produce jewelry faster and with greater efficiency, at the fair.

Pandora Jewellery

Buyers and visitors will get a chance to participate in seminars, exhibitions and fashion shows arranged in cooperation with the TGJTA’s partners. Organized by the Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA) and supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS), the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and AEC+6 industry associations, the fair offers travel privileges to be discovered by online pre-registering http://www.bcis.biz/gems/form.asp
Big Surprise! Show your boarding pass at the fair for a chance to WIN 1-CARAT DIAMOND RING!!”

