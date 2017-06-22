New Name & New Dates!

The Thailand gems and jewelry Fair came back as a mid year exhibition to offer industry players an all in one platform for sourcing gems and jewelry 15-18 June!

The Thai Gem and Jewelry Traders Association (TGJTA) has partnered with public and private sectors to organize the inaugural Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair 2017 with the aim of establishing Thailand as the world’s hub for gems and jewelry manufacturing and trading. Representatives from AEC+6 industry associations, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Tourist Police have showed their continuing support for the gems and jewelry industry at the fair which run from June 15 to 18, 2017 at the IMPACT Challenger 2, Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.