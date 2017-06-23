TRENDING TIMEPIECES

ALBERT RIELE

Modern with a Taste of Tradition

This year Albert Riele celebrates its 136th anniversary. The timepieces the brand releases today are a meeting of tradition, an inherent measure of chic, with the youthful energy of their talented designers’ vision. Challenger is a superb watch for water-based activities, with optimised functions, water-resistance up to 500 metres and flawless design.

WENGER

Attitude

The new Attitude Day & Date Heritage is the latest addition to Wenger’s Attitude family. The two flagship watches of the 2017 collection come in black and white. They are reliable companions on trips with their urban cool with an echo of nostalgia, their precise timekeeping ability, luminescent dial detail and easy-to-read day and date.

MARIE BOUTTEÇON

Creation is a State of Mind

She has evolved in a family of craftsmen and artists and naturally became a passionate for creation. Despite her young age Marie Bouttecon had the opportunity to discover the creations of various houses, the different artistic careers and the infinite possibilities of creation in luxury fashion, watchmaking, and jewellery. After having designed for Parmigiani Fleurier, Frères Rochat, Barbara Bui, and Hermès, the French designer works today as Creative Director at Bug Me Jewelry, and designs watches, high jewelry, and pieces of art for private clients worldwide.

CARL F. BUCHERER

Manero PowerReserve

Carl F. Bucherer classic Manero PowerReserve collection sees the addition of two vivid models in limited editions; one in mystical midnight blue, the other in a shimmering pine green, both complemented by calfskin straps that harmonize with the soft tones on the edge of the dial. Each color variant is limited to 188 models worldwide.

ANGELUS

Tourbillon Calavera

One of the three new models Angelus introduced during Baselworld 2017 is the U10 Tourbillon Calavera. With its exclusive design the timepiece showcases not only its oversized tourbillon, but also miniature works of wearable art; it is a tribute to the Calavera old Mexican tradition, where people remember and honor those who have passed on.

CZAPEK

High-End Complications

Recently launched during Baselworld 2017, the new collection by Czapek is named Place Vendôme. In addition to a one-minute suspended tourbillon, and a second time zone, a day/night disk, and a classic power reserve indictor, the Place Vendôme features a third disk at 12 o’clock to display the time. The “Lumières” version comes in a limited edition of ten pieces in platinum and fifteen in Rose Gold.

EMILE CHOURIET

Challenger Deep

Carved for action and designed for readability in dark environments, the Challenger Deep by Emile Chouriet features a subtle balance between power and style. The timepiece commemorates a spectacular achievement of the mankind; when on the 23rd January 1960, the Swiss explorer Jacques Piccard and U.S. Navy Lieutenant Don Walsh reached the Challenger Deep, the deepest known point under the surface of the oceans.

FABERGÉ

Visionnaire Chronograph

The Fabergé Visionnaire Chronograph marks a new standard in charting time. Hours and minutes are read at the periphery of the watch dial while the chronograph function takes centre stage. The automatic calibre 6361powering it, is a revolutionary new movement that imparts unprecedented clarity, precision and efficiency to the highly popular chronograph complication.

LE RHÖNE

Technicality, Details and Elegance

Created in 2013 by the two friends Loïc Florentin and Timo Rajakoski, Le Rhöne timepieces have already conquered the hearts and wrists of many enthusiasts around the world. The brand launched at Baselworld 2017 two collections; a feminine line and a masculine line with many wonders to discover. Each Le Rhöne watch presents the highest quality standards with a touch of modernity and audacity. It is the timepiece of connoisseurs, enlightened amateurs of beautiful watchmaking in all its technicality, details and elegance.

LEBEAU-COURALLY

Unveiling the Micro II

“Micro refers to the fact that the central feature of the movement is a microrotor; the ‘II’ denotes the fact that it’s the second all in-house development,” explains Laurens Peeters, Lebeau-Courally’s Manager. This new movement will be used in four limited editions totaling 45 pieces in all: two series in red gold and two in steel, each available in engraved and non-engraved options.

L’DUCHEN

New Ladies Lines

Baselworld was the stage for L’Duchen to launch the New Ladies collection. All new models are available in different color versions: neutral colors like black, white, navi blue, dark chocolate, nude and pale rose. Straps for new models are made of genuine saffiano leather. The watches are powered by Ronda quartz movements.

KERBEDANZ

World Premiere

During Baselworld 2017 Kerbedanz introduced Maximus, the world’s largest tourbillon to date and a masterpiece of horological micromechanics. The timepiece revealed the brand’s multiple crafts inherited from a long family tradition in the field of jewelry while integrating the quintessence of the art of traditional Swiss horological complication. Limited Edition of 99 pieces.

VOUTILAINEN

28 Aki-No-Kure

Voutilainen 28 Aki-No-Kure is a masterpiece using the Japanese techniques of lacquering to complete the dial, bridges and cover of the case back. This bespoke watch inspired from late autumn scene with the spirit of circle of life combines the Japanese tradition with the Swiss haute horlogerie; a mechanical and visual work of art that unites East and West in perfect harmony.

PAUL PICOT

Atelier Cherry Blossom

Paul Picot launched the Atelier Cherry Blossom during Baselworld; a piece that appeal to women who appreciate elegant lines, colours, arts and crafts. The brand artists hand-painted the “Cherry Blossom” design on a mother-of-pearl dial using enamel painting. Each mother-of-pearl dial is produced as a limited edition of 300 pieces, available in green, pink and blue.

VOTUM

Heritage

The Votum watch Brand was at its peak in the 60‘s when the cosmopolitan and bilingual city of Biel had its leading role among the most important spots in watchmaking. Today, the new Votum collection takes its inspiration from the brand’s most popular watches from the 60‘s, such as the famous model with the fine diagonal lines for the new «heritage».



SILVANA

A Century of History

The first watches to bear the Silvana name were made by Victor-Eugène Bahon in 1898 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, the cradle of Swiss watchmaking. Alongside watches for men, Silvana puts special emphasis on timepieces for women. Diamonds and genuine mother-of-pearl on the outside, Swiss-Made movements on the inside, these are the hallmarks of the brand. Collections inspired by classicism and attention to detail match traditional and modern expertise to perfection. The Flowers collection watches stand out as genuine items of jewellery, not just timepieces; completely feminine timepieces that gently embrace the wrist.

SCHWARZ ETIENNE

A Blend between Modernity and Tradition

In 1902, Paul Arthur Schwarz and his wife Olga Etienne founded the Schwarz Etienne Company in La Chaux-de-Fonds. In 2007 Raffaello Radicchi bought the company and has since then carried the group’s aspirations to produce exceptional watches. Through its exclusive models, prestigious collections and new calibres, Schwarz Etienne offers a blend between modernity and tradition.

ROMAIN GAUTHIER

Insight Micro-Rotor

Elegance and efficiency, precision and power, simplicity and splendour; Insight Micro-Rotor is all this and more. Romain Gauthier has designed the movement to be highly visible so the viewer can gain an instant appreciation of the spectacular mechanics and fine finishing, giving rise to the name “Insight”. Insight Micro-Rotor red gold and Insight Micro-Rotor platinum are both available in three 10-piece limited editions.

REBELLION

Never-Before-Seen Tourbillon

Rebellion Timepieces, the Swiss watchmaker of unique watches inspired by motorsport, released a new model during Baselworld: The Weap-One, a unique piece inspired by race car suspension. Pronounced similar to weapon, the new Weap-One features a never-before-seen, asymmetrical, 60-second flying tourbillon movement.

PIERRE DEROCHE

A Couple’s Chemistry

Pierre DeRoche adventure began in 2004 with the couple Carole and Pierre Dubois. Since then the chemistry between the couple has led to the creation of exclusive timepieces. The TNT Royal Retro has always been unique. Now, with its new skull-shaped central bridge, it is further pushing the boundaries of exclusivity; this bridge can be personalised and shaped to form other motifs according to the wishes of its future owner. The watch comes in two versions: one featuring a titanium and steel case set with 240 diamonds, and the other with an all-black DLC treatment.