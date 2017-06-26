HUBERT DE GIVENCHY – TO AUDREY WITH LOVE

She Inspired Him, and He Excelled

Audrey Hepburn (1929 – 1993) was a screen legend in Golden Age Hollywood, a model, a dancer, a fashion icon, a humanitarian… but also a muse for the French couturier Hubert de Givenchy, one of the leading fashion designers of the 20th century.

From 26 November 2016 till 26 March 2017 a prestigious exhibition run at the Gemeentemuseum Den Haag in which de Givenchy paid homage to his muse through a grand retrospective of his work.

“I am convinced that Audrey would have been very proud and happy with this beautiful project of exhibition. We love you Audrey,” said Hubert De Givenchy.

The Fashion Designer’s successful career, starting from the opening of his fashion house in 1952 through to his retirement in 1995, was staged in a unique approach. The exhibition featured Givenchy’s favourite creations, while focusing specifically on his friendship and professional collaboration with Audrey Hepburn which started in 1953 and endured for the remainder of her life. The British actress wore Givenchy’s creations in many occasions and in some of her most renowned films. For her, Hubert de Givenchy was much more than a designer; he was a creator of personality.

The title of the exhibition ‘To Audrey with Love’ is but a true expression of the special relation which tied the two persons. It is also the title of Hubert’s recent book dedicated to his beloved friend Audrey.

In addition to wonderful designs by Hubert de Givenchy, some of them actually worn by Audrey Hepburn, the exhibition included design sketches, drawings, photographs and film stills that bring to life the spirit and timeless beauty of a unique pact of friendship and elegance.