PAUL TERRIE photographed by Marianne Scholas

PAUL TERRIE

June 30, 2017 Photos

A portrait, fashion and commercial photographer from Ukraine, Paul Terrie photographs were published in leading international magazines and newspapers like Time magazine, New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire magazine among many others. Paul’s photography works were exhibited in Europe, U.S. and Canada. The artist is currently working and living in New York.

