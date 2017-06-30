A portrait, fashion and commercial photographer from Ukraine, Paul Terrie photographs were published in leading international magazines and newspapers like Time magazine, New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire magazine among many others. Paul’s photography works were exhibited in Europe, U.S. and Canada. The artist is currently working and living in New York.
