Tuesday , August 15 2017
Breaking News
Home / FAIRS & EXHIBITIONS / VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show
VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show
Luca Veronesi Director of VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show

August 5, 2017 FAIRS & EXHIBITIONS

November 15-18, 2017.
Save the date!
In the frame of its roadshow aimed at rising buyers’ awareness, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show just resumed its Middle East tour in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt, after Pakistan, India, and the Emirates. Show Director, Mr. Luca Veronesi, presented to key industry players in these countries, the show’s new concept as a B2B and B2C jewellery event, which makes it a one-of-a-kind in the area.

Hosting more than 500 exhibitors coming from 25 different countries, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is set to cater to the Middle and Near East jewellery community all ranges of supplies and this at Dubai World Trade Center from November 15-18, 2017. Save the date!

 

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show

 

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show

 

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show

Tags

Check Also

inaugural Thailand Gems & Jewelry Fair

INAUGURAL THAILAND GEMS & JEWELRY FAIR

New Name & New Dates! The Thailand gems and jewelry Fair came back as a ...

Loading Facebook Comments ...
Designed by Creaholik
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved