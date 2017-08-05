November 15-18, 2017.

In the frame of its roadshow aimed at rising buyers’ awareness, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show just resumed its Middle East tour in Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt, after Pakistan, India, and the Emirates. Show Director, Mr. Luca Veronesi, presented to key industry players in these countries, the show’s new concept as a B2B and B2C jewellery event, which makes it a one-of-a-kind in the area.

Hosting more than 500 exhibitors coming from 25 different countries, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is set to cater to the Middle and Near East jewellery community all ranges of supplies and this at Dubai World Trade Center from November 15-18, 2017. Save the date!