Most Awaited Timepieces Event

HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair

05-09 September

The Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair, the premium trade platform for the watch & clock industry gears towards 2017 edition from 5-9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd and the Federation of Hong Kong Watch Trades and Industries Ltd., the Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair will gather leading brands and industry players for five days, offerings them in addition to exclusive ranges of products, a whole experience in the world of watches and clocks.

Among fair’s activities in program, important conferences on current industry issues, glamorous parades, display of winning designs of the annual Hong Kong Watch & Clock Design Competition …

www.hktdc.com/fair/hkwatchfair-en