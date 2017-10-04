TRENDING JEWELLERY

ADRIANA DELFINO

Euphoria, a jewel alive

An Italian fashion designer and teacher living in Turin, Adriana Delfino has been designing and producing her own fashion and accessory lines since 1988. Actually she also devotes herself to fashion criticism on her blog: www.againstfashion.com. Her latest jewellery accessory line is totally made in Italy in the truest artisan way. Euphoria is a jewellery collection alive, only in two colors, black and white, inspired from the Roaring ‘20s, and made out of fringes, crinoline, leather, lace and silk. www.adrianadelfino.it

ALICE VANINI

Minimalist, Elegant and Poetic

Alice Vanini is a French designer graduate from « L’école de Bijouterie Joaillerie de la rue du Louvre » in Paris. In 2016 she launched A.Lanka Design to express her own art. Handcrafted by silversmith in Siem Reap, Cambodia, the collections are minimalists, elegant and poetics, all inspired by travels and discoveries along the Mekong River. Every single piece is unique and produced in a limited edition. The picture shows a collection in Raw Aquamarine & 95% silver.

Laura De Martino

Handcrafted with paper

Holder of a degree in product design from the University of Florence, a graphic designer, illustrator and street artist, and a passionate about photography, contemporary art and electronic music, Laura De Martino is a versatile artist. The designer of Arual Dem contemporary jewels has participated in many competitions on jewelry design and exhibited her jewels in various cities. Handcrafted with recycled and valuable paper from magazines, her collections are very unique. Fb: https://it-it.facebook.com/arualdem

Anna Molinari

Founder of Atelier Molinari, Anna Molinari graduated in Jewellery Design from Central Saint Martin’s College of Art and Design London and in Diamond Grading from the Gemological Institute of America in New York. She learnt the refinement and poetics of fine jewellery whilst working at a renowned Parisian workshop producing for the big names of Place Vendome. Passionate for colours, Anna designs exude life and beauty. “It is in the hidden details that we find beauty”.

Paola Mirai

Innovation in design

A jewelry designer, an artisan and an artist, Paola Mirai decided to start her own research journey to explore and to find a new ideal of contemporary beauty after having worked for 25 years as an Art Director. After 5 years of experimentation in her workshop in Milan she created an innovative material, transparent and light she called “Orotrasparente”. It’s a magical secret mixture where she assembled various production processes. With it, she dared the detachment from classical canons and came with pieces that are a delight to the eye and a joy to wear. www.paolamirai.it

Olga Prokopova

Universe

Russian entrepreneur, fashion editor, and designer, Olga Prokopova founded Volha Jewelry in 2012. The brand presents handmade jewellery, based on a very simple principle: taking nature’s materials, colors and architecture as a prototype. Each piece is made of natural stones and minerals with uniqueness as a key feature. The new collection Universe offers to go into intergalactic journey with its Stellar themed pieces interpreting futuristic architecture.

ANTONELLA SECHI

Wearable Technologies

Sardinian designer based in Milan, Antonella Sechi graduated in April 2017 in Design for the Fashion System, with a Master’s degree at the Politecnico di Milano. Her thesis work, Brik, is a jewelry collection of Wearable Technologies where she seen as a mediator between artisan and engineering worlds. Not afraid to get out of her comfort zone, she experiments new materials and design methods driven by the passion she has for this discipline.

ALEXANDRA CORZO

To create is to believe

Alexandra’s approach to art has always involved a constant search for new intuitive reasons to create. This search has taken her to remote places around the world. Her interest in learning about different cultures, societies and art manifestations have allowed her not only to create in her studio but also teach jewelry, history and design to different communities. Her designs are based on her ongoing assimilation of the elements she observes in her environment. Her jewelry reflects her dreams and her love of nature and culture. Each design carries its own unique reflection of life.

Anna Popovych

The feel of form

A designer from Ukraine, Anna Popovych is a professional CAD jewelry designer with over 12 years of design experience. Taking inspiration from her imagination, her inner world, but also from the beauty of nature, she creates unique, sophisticated, innovative designs. The designer is working already with different jewelry companies all over the world. “My feel of form and my craving for excellence are my inner quality control” she says.

Jude Benhalim

Urban Life in jewels

The young, Cairo-based jewelry designer Jude Benhalim founded her namesake brand when she was just 17 years old. Urban Rebel is her latest high-end jewelry collection inspired by all things metropolitan. It reflects the struggle the designer faces with the system. With gold-plated brass, 925 sterling silver and custom-made acrylic, the pieces feature shapes that exemplify urban living – sharp angles, geometric lines and industrial cylinders. www.judebenhalim.com

Ilaria Trimarchi

An eye on the art world

Luxury jewelry and fashion accessories designer Ilaria Trimarchi has been passionate for design since her young age. After finishing her design and product development studies in Rome, she began her career as a designer, working for important companies and she is currently drawing the whole line of men and women for the Italian brand bijoux Luca Barra. The basic mood inspired by her collections has three important elements: Sophisticated workmanship, strength in materials, and contemporary shapes, with an eye always focused on the world of art.

JULIANA VERGARA RODRIGUEZ

Nature in Designs

Born in Medellin, Colombia, and actually living in Turin, in Italy, Juliana Rodriguez studied Jewelry and Accessories Design at the European Institute of Design, IED, in Turin. Passionate with the jewellery world, she has won many awards for her projects. Jewellery for her is the world she hopes to discover and live everyday in the future. Her jewels tell stories and show the strong bond between her and nature. julianavergro@gmail.com

Yuan-Hsin Chang

Designing the movement

To her, the beauty of nature lies in vitality. Yuan-Hsin Chang was born and raised in Taiwan, the island that has rich flora and fauna, and where animals and plants are always the best source of inspiration. After graduating from Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, the city’s simple but energetic style deeply influenced Yuan-Hsin Chang. She is now dedicated to capture the movement of animals and growth of plants in her design.

Simona Rinaldi

Small Masterpieces

It is from the historic city of Bergamo that Simona Rinaldi got the inspiration that gave birth to the “post scriptum” jewellery. Sophisticated colors, natural stones and colored crystals, the precious combination of high quality leathers, a special hand crafted brass alloys, are the main features that made Simona’s dreams become reality. All the collection jewels are unique items of creativity, hand-made, utilizing an ancient and secret wax technique combined with the unsurpassed Italian leather goods craftsmanship. www.postscriptumjewels.com

Sophie Beer

Life memory in jewel

Since she graduated in 2015, Sophie beer born in Vienna, Austria is developing and making her own collections and unique pieces. Her contemporary jewellery is made out of composed materials. The collection is varied, fashionable, and has a bit of humor. “Sophies Memory” is her own memory piece. She created a woven rubberband net on a metal and plexiglass frame, in order to wear a found object; the stone which reminds her of her time living in Florence, around my neck, close to my heart. www.sophiebeer.com

