VOD DUBAI INTERNATIONAL JEWELLERY SHOW

15-18 November 2017

Region’s only B2B and B2C jewellery event merges

trade-focused VICENZAORO Dubai and

consumer show Dubai International Jewellery Week

New sectorised lay-out to attract visitors

from over 100 countries

VOD DUBAI INTERNATIONAL JEWELLERY SHOW CONSOLIDATED MEGA SHOW UNDERLINES DUBAI’S STRATEGIC STANDING IN GLOBAL JEWELLERY MARKET CHAIN:

Created to link all corners of the global jewellery industry chain – from international trade organisations to wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, retailers and end consumers – VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show will debut in Dubai later this year.

Organised by DV Global Link, a joint-venture company between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the consolidated VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show incorporates the emirate’s two leading jewellery sector showcases – the trade-centric VICENZAORO Dubai and consumer-friendly Dubai International Jewellery Week – into a single, industry-wide mega event running November 15 – 18 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Spanning more than 200,000 square feet of indoor exhibition space, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show will deliver an all-new approach in terms of layout, format and visitor experience, with more than 500 local, regional and international exhibitors launching brand new product lines, collections and jewellery innovations to a trade and consumer audience.

Divided into four strategic districts – Global Brands, Fine Jewellery, Gemstones & Diamonds and Packaging and Technology – to meet the dynamic demands of the constantly-evolving global jewellery market, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show will optimise access for both trade and consumer visitors, as well as on-site business and sales potential for exhibitors.

“We expect to unite more than 10,000 leading trade buyers including wholesalers, jewellery manufacturers, chain stores and top brand retailers at the show,” said Emanuele Guido, General Manager, DV Global Link. “The attendance of top tier buyers is crucial to our success and the promotional roadshow across the GCC, greater Middle East, Africa and Near Asia has been meticulously planned to target high-spend buyers from strategic source markets.”

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is open to both retail and trade visitors. The show is open 2pm-10pm from November 15, 16 and 18 2017, and 3pm-10pm on November 17 2017. Entry is free.

For more information please visit www.jewelleryshow.com