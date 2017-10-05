TRENDING FASHION

Atelier Versace

A Fantasy Come to Life

The Fall 2017 collection balances the attitude of Atelier Versace cocktail with the perfection of evening attire. Every outfit features tailored lines and graphic volumes. All fabrics are hand embroiled and painted, and especially designed for these armor-like outfits destined to cover the body while revealing all its beauty.

Danaé Fenger

Beauty of encrypted images

A Swiss fashion designer who loves to play with the curves of the female body as well as with prints patterns that she dreams up in her mind. Danaé Fenger graduation collection “Alors on regardait CANAL + crypte” is a 6-look collection with accessories, all having as their starting point the beauty of encrypted images and their blurred significance. The relationship between the shapes and volumes of the clothing is refined by the use of beautiful materials such as silk.

Roberta Giacomini

For male and female

A freshly graduate designer from the Istituto Marangoni in Milan, Roberta Giacomini worked at several projects to design ready to wear collections. With the product charts and prints designed by her, the promising fashion designer came up with two collections; a female Fall-Winter collection and a male Spring-Summer collection, taking inspiration from different sources.

Giorgia Valentini

Our garments and us

Born in Abruzzo, a small country in the middle of Italy, Giorgia Valentini had a strong passion for fashion since she was child. She grew up to be a graduate in Fashion and created her brand GI.Giorgia Valentini. Her first Fall/Winter collection is a tribute to the relationship between garments and the person who wears them. The garment became the place with which the individual is to interact in many ways. The garment roll in the space, mutate, make shifters movements, it change outside but not in the spirit.

Giovanna Pisacane

The elegance codes

Italian fashion designer born in Naples, Giovanna Pisacane graduated in the Istituto Marangoni in Milan in 2017. Since 2014 she is extending her experience in backstage working with famous brands. In her collections of contemporary and versatile clothes, she explores the elegance codes in the light of a modernity of volumes and overlapping of fabrics.

Marta Stella Brienza

SOLO

Stylist Marta Stella Brienza wanted SOLO to be the portrait of a girl in her daily circumstances. The camera of the photographer Natasha Marshall is not a disturb element but is almost hidden, the girl is left by herself. From the series of shots comes alive an intimate dialogue between the girl and her soul. Featuring the clothes of three emergent designers Sophie Cull Candy, Sabinna and Varun Sharma, the styling follows the vibe of the story in a natural and playful way. martastellabrienza.tumblr.com

Michela Maldini

Travel inside car

Michela Maldini bachelor degree thesis, “Travel inside car”, is a project that links the fashion design world to the car interior design, thanks to the similarities of materials, history and future technological development. The garments of this collection has been thought, realised, and modeled on the body following the inspiration of Interior Car Design. This collection represents the next fashion future, thanks to the serial customisation of garment that will be possible with the use of technologies, such as body scanner, laser cutting and heat sealing.

Giulia Gatto

DEFLECTION

Born in Rome, Giulia Gatto is an Italian designer passionate about creativity, invention, and all the visual arts. In her projects she always tries to combine the technical side with the artistic one. Deflection is her Graduation project; a collection of accessories for women with a technological security lock that works based on a custom touch. The collection was inspired by the natural world and shows an organic and geometric shape.

Lorenza Piasso

Knitwear under the light

She graduated in fashion and textile design in Turin at the European Institute of Design.

Since she likes everything about the knitwear in particular the research of new types of yarns and fibers, she decided to focus on the knitwear as a thesis project. The designer has done an internship for La Perla as fashion designer and an internship as a visual merchandising for ZARA. Now she is taking knitting machine lessons in order to improve her knowledge about this technique.

Eleonora Inferrera

POPA

Born in 1993 Eleonora Inferrera graduated in Fashion Design in Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti of Milan. Her latest collection, which is her graduation project, is called “POPA” that means “little doll”. It’s a mix of her memories of childhood and what she is today. This collection is full of life and vivid colours. Photographer: Fabio Tommasi. https://it.linkedin.com/in/eleonora-inferrera-00642811a

Federica Di Giacomo

Dream It and Achieve It.

A young Italian artist who believes in dream, art, creativity, love and happiness; Federica Di Giacomo believes that you should do whatever makes you happy and not let society make choices for you. She also believes in the law of attraction, talent, good energy and hard work. KADYJA is her exclusive brand tailored in Italy using the best quality materials to ensure costumers get the best possible experience of Made in Italy.

Marina Eric

Sophisticated and feminine

Originally from Serbia, Marina Eric graduated from Polimi University with a Master degree. In Milan, she collaborated with various international fashion brands. However Marina established her personal style, sophisticated and feminine, enhanced by outstanding tailoring and finest quality fabrics. She created a wardrobe for a woman that is simple but with a focus on design aesthetic.

Aleksandra Dribnokhod

A young Russian fashion designer based in Italy and graduated from IED Moda Milan where she presented her collection “Spoilette” as her thesis. With Femme Fatale as main character, the collection shows power, magnificence, and dark charm. The designer wanted to create a modern point of view on that character, more playful and more self confident. She chose materials as leather, fur, feathers, velvet, and also used her own textile manipulations. Photographer: Alex Dani – Model: Lorena Loschi – Make up: Diana Molochnaya

Mariya Ruseva

The power of strong concepts

Bulgarian Designer Mariya Ruseva graduated in Business Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria and in Fashion Design in Milan, Italy. After having aquired experience in natural fibres and fabrics in Dresden, Germany, and frequenting Textile Art design courses in Austria, she is today part of the creative department in a company in Italy. She believes in the power of strong concepts with unexpected execution, and she challenges herself to explore with every project while working based on research and observation.