TRENDING TIMEPIECES

CORUM

An Ocean of Colors

The new Admiral collection timepieces are as elaborate as they are varied. Characterised by nautical flags, the maritime collection comes in a sensational color palette of dark blue, light blue, white and black, and in three different case widths: 32, 38 and 42 mm. In addition, the dials and straps of the watches are interchangeable.

EBERHARD & CO.

The Journey Continues

After the success of Scafograf 300, Eberhard & Co. continues its “journey” by introducing the Scafograf GMT; an automatic steel model that maintains the same lines as its predecessor starting with the case of 43 mm diameter and triple time zone function. The bidirectional rotating bezel is made of steel with a ceramic insert and is available in black or blue. The finish is galbé with curved, luminescent applied indices.

RAYMOND WEIL

Shine Etoile

In partnership with the famous French firm, Repetto, Raymond Weil creates a variation on the Shine watch inspired by the world of ballet. A symbol of freedom, elegance and movement, the Shine “Etoile” watch appears as a true performer through the versatility of two interchangeable straps crafted in Repetto leather. Thanks to a unique patented system of removable lugs developed by the R&D team of Raymond Weil, the shine “Etoile” watch changes straps and style with ease.

ULYSSE NARDIN

Classic Dual Time Enamel

This unique timepiece from Ulysse Nardin unites three fundamentals: technical avant-garde with the use of Silicium in the movement, in-house manufacture with its UN-324 caliber, and stunning craftsmanship with its eggshell Grand Feu enamel dial; an enameling technique that goes back to the 17th century, and that is practiced today only by a handful of craftsmen.

AEROWATCH

Modern, Mysterious, and Elegant

Aerowatch has enriched its skeletonized mechanical timepieces collection with the addition of a new self-winding semi-skeleton chronograph in a numbered edition. At once modern, mysterious, and elegant, this chronograph manifests the artisanship involved in crafting watches and exposes exquisite details of the impressive movement. Its 42-millimeter case is made of stainless steel polished to a satin finish.

BALMAIN

Exuding Femininity

The new watches Madrigal Lady Oval II from Balmain span an elegant bridge between jewellery and meticulous timekeeping. The family flagship is an eye-catching bi-colour model with 12 Wesselton diamonds forming two arcs before 12 o’clock and after six. The classical Balmain arabesque decoration forms a perfect oval at the dial’s centre. A subtle movement of the wrist initiates a spontaneous visual dance as light flirts with the decoration and diamonds.

CUERVO Y SOBRINOS

135 Years of History

Cuervo y Sobrinos celebrates the 135th anniversary of his constitution with an iconic piece of his collection; the model Historiador Clàsico is a tribute to the key figure responsible for the restoration program of Old Havana and its historical center. The first model of the collection came in a limited edition of only 135 pieces available both in 18 karat rose gold and stainless steel.

MOVADO

Dress Model for Men

In 2015, Movado unveiled a new generation of modern automatic timepieces with the launch of the 1881 Automatic. Now for 2017, Movado perpetuates the collection’s blend of sophisticated engineering and distinctive modern styling with the introduction of a striking dress model for men. Featuring a simple round 39.5 mm case, 9.0 mm deep, this elegant watch is crafted in rose gold PVD-finished steel, topped by a sapphire crystal. Water resistant to 3 ATM / 30 meters.

ORIS

Rescue Mission

Oris collaboration with Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service organisation dates back to 2013. This year the two come together again in a second limited edition watch, the Oris Royal Flying Doctor Service Limited Edition II. Like the first one, the new model features a pulsometer, used to take a patient’s pulse and is limited to 2000 pieces.

TRASER SWISS H3

A Light Show on Your Wrist

The polar lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are nature’s most impressive light show. The new Aurora GMT from Traser Swiss H3 watches is named after this natural phenomenon and raises the luminescence for which this brand is famed to an unprecedented new level. The dial of this exceptional timepiece shines strikingly in amazing colors.