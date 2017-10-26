VOD DUBAI INTL JEWELLERY SHOW JOINS FORCES WITH ARAB FASHION WEEK

Best of fashion and jewellery unite as the region’s biggest jewellery extravaganza partners Dubai’s first unique platform for pre-collections and ready-couture

Dubai is now home to the world’s latest jewellery-fashion power couple after the respective organisers of VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show and Arab Fashion Week signed a landmark partnership to bring the most impressive curation of luxury gem, diamond, precious metals and ready-to-couture fashion collections to the well-heeled of Dubai’s glamorous society.

With VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show and Arab Fashion Week, organised by Arab Fashion Council, both taking place in Dubai this November, the partnership links the region’s leading fashion and jewellery events will connect both industries and encourage dual event attendance via shared awareness activities and targeted cross-promotions.

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show will position the emirate as a focal point in the global jewellery supply chain when it debuts at Dubai World Trade Centre from November 15-18.

Meanwhile, the bi-annual Arab Fashion Week continues to revolutionise the regional fashion industry with both Resort and Ready-Couture fashion shows from over 50 international and regional designers.

The event, being held in November 15-19 for the first time at City Walk in partnership with Meraas, will also host presentations of international brands, a selection of pop-up boutiques from some of the region’s leading fashion retailers, and Made-in-UAE brands, demonstrating its commitment to the UAE fashion industry and further strengthening Dubai’s standing on the international fashion circuit.

To ensure jewellery seekers and fashionistas do not miss out, the two events have partnered up to host a series of seminars, presentations and trunk shows at each other’s venues, with the goal of drawing likeminded customers to both events.

“The synergy between VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show and Arab Fashion Week presents a great opportunity to promote a strategic link between the worlds of jewellery and fashion, giving added value to the luxury system in both the UAE and internationally,” says Corrado Facco, Managing Director of Italian Exhibition Group and Vice Chairman of DV Global Link, which organises VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show. “With both partners injecting their knowledge, know-how and expertise into the other’s events, it will work to encourage dialogue between key exhibition players, institutions, associations and companies and lead to our two events being collectively stronger through mutual association.”

“Fashion and Jewellery are two wearables that always go hand in hand; however, through out the history they have always been treated as separate industries. Today the merge between both VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show and Arab Fashion Week will set a historical milestone in uniting the luxury wearable industry under the same umbrella that will open new opportunities to the industry players, provide better choices of trade activities in a citywide celebration, and support the Arab Fashion Council’s vision in celebrating Dubai as a global style destination.” Says Jacob Abrian, Founder and Chief Executive of the Arab Fashion Council that organises the Arab Fashion Week.

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is open to both retail and trade visitors. The show is open 2pm-10pm from November 15, 16 and 18 2017, and 3pm-10pm on November 17 2017. Entry is free. For more information please visit www.jewelleryshow.com