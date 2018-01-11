VICENZAORO JANUARY 2018

Kicks off the Jewellery Year

From January 19th to January 24th 2018 the jewellery sector players gather at vicenzaOro to start another promising year and to exchange the latest information on the different levels of the industry.

VICENZAORO – THE JEWELLERY BOUTIQUE SHOW is the largest European Show dedicated to the gold and jewellery sectors, the reference point for the sector and is the place where new trends, styles and designs come to life.

The most innovative machinery and technologies applied to gold, colored gemstones and Jewels are to be uncovered at T.GOLD, a key event for those working in the production of jewellery and a moment of constructive debate over the future of the sector.

The 2018 edition will feature over 160 companies showcasing their products coming from 16 different countries representing the best and most developed technologies.

Also for this year, VICENZAORO T.GOLD will host the international seminar “JTF” (Jewelry Technology Forum) centered on technology and coordinated by LEGOR Group SpA, T.GOLD long-time exhibitor and globally renowned Italian company.

Underscoring the close connection between creative skills and technology –with its innovations having a 360 degree impact on the production process- T.GOLD offers companies a future prospective on how to improve the competitiveness of their business.

More info can be found on: www.vicenzaoro.com/it/t-gold

Andrea Palladio International Jewellery Awards

In Vicenza the Oscars are those of Jewellery. On January 19th, the Palladio Theater of the Vicenza Fair will host the awards ceremony for the 9 winners of the most prestigious international award in the sector, as every year with the January edition of VICENZAORO.

The Andrea Palladio International Jewellery Awards are an international prize dedicated to the excellence of contemporary jewellery in the fields of design, production, retail, communication, CSR and career. It is an event that represents a point of reference for premium jewellery and an instrument aimed at creating synergies among the protagonists of the global sector of gold and jewellery.

Nine award-winning categories: best Italian designer, best international designer, best Italian collection, best international collection, best single-brand store, best communication campaign, company with the most qualified ethical, social and environmental responsibility project, best campaign in the field of new communication and last but not least, the person that has contributed most in his/her career to innovate the world of jewellery, opening new horizons and leaving a significant mark in the field.

The prestigious International jury, which will decide this year’s winners is chaired by Franco Cologni, founder of the Cologni – Mestieri D’arte Foundation and winner of the career award during the previous edition.

Composed by Silvana Annicchiarico, Director of the Triennale Design Museum, Alba Cappellieri, Design Professor of the Milan Polytechnic Jewel, and Clare Phillips, Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the jury will have the difficult task of selecting the nine winners.

All the info on previous editions can be found on: www.vicenzaoro.com/it/andrea-palladio-international-jewellery-awards