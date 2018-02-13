celebrates its 15th year

21 – 26 February 2018

Conceived as a journey into luxury, glamour, and sophistication, Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition has always been one of the world’s most prestigious b2c exhibitions permitting direct sales to private individuals.

Presented by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) and delivered by Auditoire, the exhibition will be held Between 21 and 26 February at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC), and under the Patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The 2018 edition will be even more impressive! The event will be celebrating its 15th year in opulence, with more than 400 brands from over 10 countries showcasing their latest innovations and luxury collections.

Under its one-roof the exhibition will gather a collection of sophisticated and luxury brands in the jewellery and watches world. In addition to Qatar’s premier jewellery patrons who will present their unique world-class collections: Al Fardan Jewellery Company, Ali Bin Ali group, Al Majed Jewellery, Amiri Gems WLL and Fifty One East.

A program of bespoke events is set to take place at the sidelines of the exhibition engaging visitors in a pleasant and exclusive experience.

The program includes:

– A special pavilion for the young Qatari designers;

an initiative patroned by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to support talented Qatari designers, by providing them with a unique platform to showcase their new collections alongside renowned international brands.

-Iconic French Auction House Artcurial will provide watch enthusiasts, visitors and collectors with free consultations, valuations and share knowledge about the industry.

-French watchmaking expert, Objectif Horlogerie, will showcase the art of their craftsmanship, by allowing watch connoisseurs to participate in a master workshop, which will include an accredited diploma for each participant.

The exhibition will also host a one-day DJWE Forum and daily industry talks, as well as watches and jewellery workshops.

To better organise your visit www.djwe.qa