AMAZE EXPO ALL ABOUT INNOVATION

Art, Adventure, Aviation, Digital, Drive, Fashion, Lifestyle, Marine, Off-Road, Ride, Wellness, Kids Lifestyle, Pets Zone and Woman’s World, will be all featured at Amaze Expo.

The 8th edition of Big Boys Toys now known as AMAZE Expo, will open its doors from the 22nd – 24th of March 2018 at Dubai International Financial Center. The exhibition is a platform for the world’s newest, rarest and most unique bespoke innovations and state of the art creations.

High-end innovative products will be on show: autonomous suitcases, ear phones with a top-shelf sound experience characterised by powerful bass and super clear crispy mid-highs, unique bronze sculptures made in a powerful and dynamic way, jewelry from famous Hollywood designer, a ready to fly off road car and a lot more to Amaze the Big Boys.



Mr Biju Jayaraaj, Chief Executive Officer of Amaze Events, the organizer of the exhibition said, “We are thrilled to host the Amaze Expo (Formerly known as Big Boys Toys) back in Dubai, a city that has gained popularity as one of the top innovative design and fashion destinations in the world.”

Woman’s World will be an area dedicated solely to women luxury lifestyle providing an unparalleled shopping experience catering to all their needs across an array of selections like Fashion, Jewelry, Lifestyle, Travel, Beauty, Wellness, Consumer Electronics, Interiors and Financial Services.



Amaze will open its door from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on all three days. Entry fee of 20 AED to the general public. www.amaze-expo.com