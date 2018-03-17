“TRENDING FASHION” in COLLECTION Spring 2018 issue 75 features Fashion Designers Ela Siromascenko, Beatrice Mason, Cheryl Gregory, Cinzia Dell’omo, Camilla Bertolini, Marta Mauri, Benedetta Fulgheri, Francesca Spinello, Giorgia Gueli, Giulia Ceragioli, Gal Sadirova, Jasmine Cassi, Elena Savo, Joan Sparrow, Raya Ktiesh, Natalia Brusentsova, Kamilla Danchenko, Marco Di Lauro, Margarita Mazicuka, Naomi Sanderijn, Art Lavrankov, Tania Volobueva, Micol Sabbadini.

ELA SIROMASCENKO

Fashion Shooting Carnival

Passionate with everything vintage, the Ukrainian Stylist Ela Siromascenko lives and works in Italy since 2011. In her studio in Milan, she creates and makes wedding dresses and formal dresses tailored for her clients, and bearing her own brand name. An eager collector of fabrics, her main source of inspiration, Ela loves quality fabrics such as lace embroidered with pearls and sequins, tulle and precious silks. The woman who wears Ela Siromascenko is a delicate and feminine woman, but in the same time, a strong and confident one, ready to make unusual lifestyle choices. www.elasiromascenko.com

Ela Siromascenko designed the fabulous dresses in the Fashion Shooting Carnival, while the Art Director and Stylist was Natalia Brusentsova, the Make up & Hair Artist Kamilla Danchenko, the Masks by Marco Di Lauro, the Models Margarita Mazicuka, Naomi Sanderijn and Art Lavrankov. The photos by Photographer Tania Volobueva. www.fotocall.me

CINZIA DELL’OMO

A Dream Come True

“Seangolare” is born from the childhood dream of Cinzia Dell’Omo, a native of Norma, a little town in the center of Italy. After her graduation at the High Fashion and Art Academy of the Costume Koefia in Rome, Cinzia worked as a costume designer in movies, television and theatrical productions. At the age of thirty she discovered a strong passion for surfing, and after working for a year in a wetsuits factory, she created Seangolare by mixing her fashion experience with her wetsuits new knowledge.

ELENA SAVÒ

Casual Chic

A high quality brand made in Italy, focused on clothing and accessories, Elena Savò proposes a style that can be defined as casual chic. The brand puts a lot of attention to details and finishes. Basing on the inspiration of each collection, laces or flower motifs can be added. The outfits are designed for a woman who wants to stand out from the crowd and get noticed, an elegant and confident woman who has the courage to dare and appear. www.elenasavo.com

BEATRICE MASON

Expression of the Roots

Fashion is not only a matter of status for Beatrice Mason. It’s the genuine expression of an individual’s refreshed yet respected roots, as it is reflected in her latest collection, Atlas. The Italian young Fashion Designer graduated with a Collection Design Master degree at Polimoda in Florence where she has developed her own aesthetic, forming a fresh and new woman’s image, in which active-wear and the tradition of Italian elegance coexist.

CHERYL GREGORY

Teaching Fashion

Entrepreneur and businesswoman, Cheryl Gregory has worked as a freelance designer for Mulberry and taught fashion at two of the UK’s top independent schools. Today she is running her own retail consulting and training business. She is the founder of “The Fashion Student Hub”, a marketplace for selling online fashion courses, and “We Teach Fashion” teaching fashion subject experts how to create and promote their own online courses.

CAMILLA BERTOLINI

Liberated Silhouettes

The Fashion Designer of Italian origin Camilla Bertolini graduated with a Master degree in Collection Design last October. Her graduation project named “A-Part” was a contemporary sportswear collection for men including full garments and featuring exquisite cuts, beautiful combinations of warm colors and jeans colors, for a liberated and natural silhouette.

MARTA MAURI

Passion for Knitwear

A fashion and knitwear designer, graduated in December 2017 in Fashion Design at Politecnico di Milano, Italy, after having studied two years before in the Fashion Institute of Technology of New York City. The last knitwear project she developed was for the fashion show, sponsored by Fashion Institute of Technology of New York City and Politecnico di Milano, and which took place in May 2017.

BENEDETTA FULGHERI

Sporty Style

A graduate in Fashion design at Accademia Italiana of Florence in 2015, Benedetta Fulgheri loves to enhance in her collection the profile of the urban woman. To create the sporty style, the designer re-elaborates materials not belonging to the fashion world, such as Vhs knit inserts, lamination of photo rolls. She also tailors the needed techniques which enable her giving that characterizing and chic touch.

FRANCESCA SPINELLO

“Better off Thread”

Italian fashion designer Francesca Spinello graduated from Politecnico di Milano and also studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology of New York. She works to bring to life the vision of national and international brands, designing both prints and apparel. Currently she is working on the first collection of her brand “Better off Thread”. She strives to create unique clothes that make women feel confident and beautiful.

Instagram: @betteroffthreaddesigns

GIORGIA GUELI

Scandinavian Inspiration

The Italian young fashion designer graduated from NABA, in Milan and is based in a little town near Bologna. Giorgia Gueli is passionate about fashion, advertising, design and all kind of arts. The scandinavian design is the main inspiration for her last collection ”SISU”; it represents the meeting of two worlds, seemingly opposite realities: Scandinavia and California. Gueli’s elegant works reflect her fascination with clean and sinuous lines, with a focus on details and materials.

GIULIA CERAGIOLI

FUM – First Unknown Myself.

Fum is a women pret-a-porter total look and accessories start-up created by Giulia ceragioli and her sister in 2015. The brand started with a family tradition of experiences and memories made of travel notes and diaries, sketchbooks and photographs. Fum’s purpose is to grow up cooperating with other creative minds aiming to develop also a menswear line.

GAL SADIROVA

Powerfull Silhouetes

Czech Fashion Designer with Ukrainian roots, Gal Sadirova is based in Italy. She recently graduated from Polimoda Fashion Institute with a Bachelor of Arts in Fashion Design. Powerfull silhouetes and harmony of texture, colors and materials play a big part in her designs. Her collection ‘TAWA’ was selected one of the “Best of Fashion Design” and presented at the Polimoda Fashion Show during Pitti Uomo.

JASMINE CASSI

Beyond The Surface

Since her childhood, Jasmine Cassi loved the smell of fashion magazines, as well as the fashion shooting inside them. She studied fashion design in Milan and worked as a Fashion Stylist in London. Always opened to new approaches, she considers versatility as the most important weapon. Her positive attitude in life makes her embrace every moment, and accept every challenge as a constructive experience. The pictures show her “Beyond The Surface” collection for Fall/Winter 2018.

JOAN SPARROW

“Blooming”

Floral stylist and photographer Joan Sparrow tells the story of Luxury in relationship with nature. All the dresses are hand dyed and handmade unique pieces. The fabrics are all Spanish and the dresses produced in Ibiza. The glasses are specific for enhancing nocturnal vision and they are called iMoon, they are conceived in Ibiza and hand made in Italy and in limited edition. www.joansparrow.com

RAYA KTIESH

Fascinating Damascus

The Syrian fashion designer Raya Ktiesh graduated from ESMOD DAMAS in 2012, and started her career as a costume designer and stylist for major film productions. Lately she launched her own clothing line that reflects her vision about fashion: Minimal luxury with an Oriental touch. In her latest collection the designer sketches the city that fascinates her, Damascus. Each scenery on every piece is hand painted by her. The textile is pure Syrian cotton with rough cuts and handmade prints.