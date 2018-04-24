For close to four decades OROAREZZO has served as a showcase for gold jewellery craftsmanship, knowledge and expertise, assembling each year an exclusive group of Italian producers from the Arezzo, Vicenza and Valenza regions, and providing them access to the international jewellery sector’s leading distributors and retailers.

ITALIAN GOLD JEWELLERY TO SHINE AT OROAREZZO

The 2018 edition scheduled from 5 to 8 May will showcase six hundred and fifty exhibitors, representing the finest of Italy’s gold producing districts and who will display the very best of “Well Made in Italy” to an international audience in

OROAREZZO exhibits unbranded Italian production in sections dedicated to jewelry, silverware, semi-processed goods and gemstones. It also features specialty areas, including Cash & Carry, a dynamic space that allows companies to sell goods that are ready go, and the Tech 3D area, which is dedicated to technology, machinery and other processing systems.

The buyers at the show will be assisted through the creation of personalized agendas, as well as by a number of innovative formats, including the Meeting Club, aimed at facilitating interactions between exhibitors and buyers, and Retail Club Italia, which is geared to meet the requirements of the Italian retail sector.

An elegant and keenly awaited highlight of the OROAREZZO show is the Premiere Contest prize-giving ceremony, which this year will be held on Sunday, May 6, at 6:00 PM. Now at its 28th edition, it recognizes excellence among participating companies, who are invited to create an item that best expresses the firm’s creative style, inspired by traditional shapes and then reinterpreted in an unconventional manner, with complete freedom in the choice of materials and processing.

The theme of the 2018 PREMIERE contest is the bracelet, unquestionably the item of jewellery most appreciated by women and the jewel with which the companies’ design offices will be putting themselves to the test in order to represent “love” through the preciousness and beauty of its shapes and materials. In fact, the title of this edition is “The power of Love”.

Together with the trade show, a precious metals conference will be held in the Arezzo Exhibition Centre Auditorium on Monday 7th May. Organized by TCA | Precious Metals Refining and with its two main topics being gold art and precious metal recovery, the conference aims at exploring the technical and scientific aspects of both current and ancient production. A wide range of presentations will be delivered by a select group of academics, professionals, collectors and other industry experts, covering subjects ranging from the description of ancient gold processing techniques to those of more modern and recent application. Some aspects of precious metal recovery and refining will be discussed both from sources of primary origin (mines) and those of secondary origin, as in the case of waste from jewellery company processing.

OroArezzo, May 5-8, 2018. Be There! https://www.oroarezzo.it/en