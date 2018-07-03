VOD DUBAI INTERNATIONAL JEWELLERY SHOW 2018

Region’s only B2B and B2C jewellery event

14 – 17 November

Created to link all corners of the global jewellery industry chain – from international trade organisations and chambers of commerce, to wholesalers, manufacturers, traders, retailers and end consumers – VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is heading towards its 2nd edition in Dubai.

The only show of its kind in the region and organised by DV Global Link, a joint-venture company between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the consolidated VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show incorporates the emirate’s two leading jewellery sector showcases into a single, industry-wide mega event running November 14 – 17 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show in its new approach in terms of layout, format will host more than 500 local, regional and international exhibitors launching brand new product lines, collections and jewellery innovations to a trade and consumer audience.

Divided into four strategic districts – Global Brands, Fine Jewellery, Gemstones & Diamonds and Packaging and Technology – to meet the dynamic demands of the constantly-evolving global jewellery market, VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show will optimise access for both trade and consumer visitors and buyers, as well as on-site business and sales potential for exhibitors.

EXHIBITORS PROFILE:

Manufacturers, Mounting companies, Wholesalers, Retailers, Gemstones and diamonds traders, Packaging and technology suppliers, Other jewellery business.

VISITORS PROFILE:

Mono-Brand Store, Top Brand Official Dealer, High-End Exclusive Boutique, Multi Brands Retailer, Retail Chain, Wholesaler, Import-Export, Fashion Mall, Department Store, Online Retailer, Jewellery Manufacturer, Independent Designer, Professional Association, Private Consumers

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is open to both retail and trade visitors. For more information or to enquire about participation please visit www.jewelleryshow.com