VICENZAORO September

22- 26 September 2018

VICENZAORO AN AUTHENTIC “CITY OF JEWELS”

Organized by Italian Exhibition Group and scheduled to take place at Vicenza Exhibition Centre from 22nd to 26th September 2018, VICENZAORO will reveal itself as an authentic “City of Jewels” with its globally unique exhibition concept representing a totally original strategic development model in the panorama of worldwide trade show events.

Indeed, VICENZAORO is an authentic “City of Jewels” with 6 different themed districts making it easier for buyers and exhibitors to meet by creating homogeneous communities of companies which, due to their positioning, reference values, production type and image, can find the best expression of their own distinctive elements in a well-defined and precise exhibition itinerary.



One of the districts that particularly stands out is ICON, an area entirely dedicated to high jewellery brands. It includes companies that have known how to transfer the exclusiveness and value of their own products in order to become international reference points for the gold and jewellery sector.

Collections with a classic design, the inheritance of artisan tradition, accompanied by contemporary and avant-garde style, and further enriched with highly valuable materials and stones: these are the distinguishing features of the offer on display in the ICON District, which mainly targets the most prestigious boutiques, shopping centres and stores in the world’s largest cities that cater for a demanding clientele in search of unique high jewellery items.

Alongside historical top brands, a large number of Italian and international companies and designers will also be at VICENZAORO to display their new and original collections, all in line with the latest trends and the market.

THE DESIGN ROOM will also be taking up residency in the ICON district, a unique and exclusive experimentation and creativity area in which to find the market’s latest International trends.