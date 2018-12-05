LOOKING FORWARD TO 2019

After a successful four-day premium event VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show is already looking forward to 2019 edition.

The only B2B and B2C jewellery industry event organised by DV Global Link, a joint-venture company between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show (VOD DIJS) hosted from 14 till 18 November, local, regional and international exhibitors from 21 countries.

International retailers and wholesalers attended to meet exhibitors and ensure access to unique collections, competitive advantage, and the chance to build new business relationships.



Visitors were treated to the most unique and of exquisite jewellery pieces, special offers and 19 glamorous jewellery parades aimed at highlighting exhibitors’ latest collections. Industry professionals attended important conferences and key events in the frame of the show; Paola de Luca gave an overview of TrendBook 2020, unveiling an extract of the latest forecast for the upcoming seasons. International Gemological Institute (IGI) led a seminar on “Emeralds: A Royal Gem.” The New Jeweller hosted the Middle East Jewellery Designer’s Forum, and Gemological Institute of America (GIA) gave an important talk on identifying synthetic diamonds.



Show Director, Luca Veronesi commented: “The consolidation of the new format which we started last year, confirms it is the most strategic, optimum, and suitable, considering the market dynamics. The impact of such a beneficial B2B and B2C showcase will provide a boost for Dubai’s jewellery industry, and that of the entire MENA region, going forward into 2019.”



Next meeting in Dubai with VOD DIJS from November 13 to 16, 2019. Stay tuned on jewelleryshow.com