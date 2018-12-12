Thursday , December 20 2018
Breaking News
Home / Art / BRAFA 2019 CELEBRATING ART
3

BRAFA 2019 CELEBRATING ART

December 12, 2018 Art, FAIRS & EXHIBITIONS, Hot Spots, LUXURY

Art has the power to change us and to change the world around us. One of the top 5 art and antiques fairs in Europe, BRAFA is heading towards its 64th edition which will be staged from 26 January till 3 February. The fair will be held at Tour & Taxis, a wonderful example of Belgian industrial heritage dating from the beginning of the 20th century and located in the heart of Brussels. On 15.400 m², the event will put together art pieces from 133 galleries from 16 countries, and covering many specialities including among others classical antiquities, Pre-Columbian art, Tribal art, Asian art, silverware, antique jewellery, furniture, sculpture and works of art from the Middle Ages to the 21st century, icons, old masters, photography, tapestry, antique and modern books, numismatic…

BRAFA 2019 CELEBRATING ART BRAFA 2019 CELEBRATING ART

BRAFA 2019 CELEBRATING ART

Curators, experts, journalists and well-known figures of the Belgian and international art world will give inspiring lectures on various subjects related to art. Program available on www.brafa.art

Tags

Check Also

VOD DUBAI INTERNATIONAL JEWELLERY SHOW 2018

VOD DUBAI INTERNATIONAL JEWELLERY SHOW 2018

Region’s only B2B and B2C jewellery event 14 – 17 November Created to link all ...

Loading Facebook Comments ...
Designed by Creaholik
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved