Art has the power to change us and to change the world around us. One of the top 5 art and antiques fairs in Europe, BRAFA is heading towards its 64th edition which will be staged from 26 January till 3 February. The fair will be held at Tour & Taxis, a wonderful example of Belgian industrial heritage dating from the beginning of the 20th century and located in the heart of Brussels. On 15.400 m², the event will put together art pieces from 133 galleries from 16 countries, and covering many specialities including among others classical antiquities, Pre-Columbian art, Tribal art, Asian art, silverware, antique jewellery, furniture, sculpture and works of art from the Middle Ages to the 21st century, icons, old masters, photography, tapestry, antique and modern books, numismatic…

BRAFA 2019 CELEBRATING ART

Curators, experts, journalists and well-known figures of the Belgian and international art world will give inspiring lectures on various subjects related to art. Program available on www.brafa.art