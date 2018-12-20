TRENDING ACCESSORIES

Watches, Hats, Shoes, Bags, and Fashion Jewels… what is TRENDING?:

PARIS VENETIA

The art of footwear

A luxury footwear company founded and based in Milan, by Paris Venetia Dukas. Every footwear is an art work, one hundred percent handcrafted by one of Italy’s most notable artisans in Venice. All materials used are of premium quality sourced only in Italy and finished to absolute perfection by the highest precision standards. Modern yet classic, powerful, chic and feminine, the designs in this collection are total Milanese creations of sheer luxury that excite the senses.

ESTELLE VANDER ELST

Following her dream

An emerging shoes designer born in France in 1994, Estelle Vander Elst has always been fascinated by the world of shoes. She has one dream: to create her luxury shoes and accessories brand, but vegan and sustainable. She came to Italy in 2015 to study and learn everything about luxury shoe « made in Italy », with a full immersion in the professional world at « Marche » the region of shoes. Estelle sees the life in colors which is reflected in her designs inspired from her travels and from nature.

RITA ABOU CHAHLA

Avant garde style and ultra feminine touch

A graduate from Instituto Marangoni Milano, Lebanese-Canadian fashion designer Rita Abou Chahla has an avant-garde style with an ultra-feminine touch. Inspired from daily life, her footwear collection is designed to a powerful woman. The pieces feature aesthetical elements infused with strength, confidence and boldness into every detail. Rita Abou Chahla is currently launching her luxury shoe collection, entirely hand-made in Italy with the finest Italian leather and artisanal craftsmanship. She also designs bridal & evening couture gowns upon request.

FRANCESCA CANTONE

The fashion of fallen civilization

The twenty one years old Naples based designer, Francesca Cantone, in her graduation project “HEROIN” combines her love for graphic novels and sci-fi with fashion. Imagining a possible future, her model and muse, Delia Pagano, walks through an ancient royal palace that symbolizes the ruins of the fallen civilization. Only her heroin will be the protagonist of the world’s rebirth. The stunning pictures were created in partnership with the fashion photographer Maria Pia Cerullo.

PAOLA SAIA

Tomato Noir

It is in Milan that Paola Saia established her agency Pois Gras. Here in the capital of fashion, she developed her main skills and passions: vintage, millinery, costume history, art and photography. Tomato Noir is her millinery brand for entirely handmade hats in which the designer uses Italian old methods of fashion and craftsmanship. Passionate about vintage, Paola mixes materials and hat blocks from the past with contemporary ones, creating unexpected and interesting pieces able to satisfy modern, sophisticated and enterprising women.

Photo with the wonderful Russian opera singer: Irina Ghivièr as model and the talented Silvia Calenic with her glamour and retrò make up and hair.

Timothy Caruana

CHRISTIAN PAUL WATCH

Australian owned and designed brand, Christian Paul watch is created by the designer Timothy Caruana who named it after his son. The brand releases trend-driven timepieces that are fashion forward. The first marble timepiece ever is the brand’s signature collection and the reason that started it all. Christian Paul brings a part of Australia into the timepiece, and models are available in a 35mm and 43mm.

GaGà Milano

Neymar Jr. capsule collection

Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar Jr. has joined hands with GaGà Milano as Ambassador of the Brand. The partnership was unveiled along with the launch of a capsule collection of six models dedicated to him and carrying his signature on the case-back. The first three models are made on the basis of the Manuale 48MM, emblematic watch of the brand and proposed in steel and Kevlar versions, black PVD with carbon and gold-plated steel bezel. Three SLIM 46MM proposed in rose gold or yellow gold versions complete the capsule collection.

COMO MILANO

The Trendsetters Collection

A fusion of feminine elegance and the Italian sense of style inspired the unique color and form of Como Milano. The brand attaches great importance to a perfect balance between aesthetic and functional features of the timepiece, and carefully chooses the materials and components: high quality stainless steel watch case and straps, reliable Japanese quartz movement, Italian leather interchangeable straps. With over 40 different straps available, Como Milano watch can always be perfectly matched to complete every outfit.

DAVID VAN HEIM

Complication within everyone’s grasp

The watchmaking brand David Van Heim has brought the complication within everyone’s grasp with its particularly desirable timepiece the T1. In addition to the Tourbillon, the timepiece is fitted with a pointer-type date display in its own counter at 6 o’clock and a 29 ½ day lunar calendar. Available in 4 versions: all black, comprising a black PVD coating, two-tone rose gold PVD and black PVD, all stainless steel, or all rose gold PVD. Made in Holland. Comes with a genuine leather strap with double folding buckle.

INFANTRY

Fearless Fighting Spirit

Founded by a Hong Kong – Canadian rising designer, and inspired by tough military style, the wristwatch signifies fearless fighting spirit and overcoming of extreme circumstances to achieve the ultimate goal, while living every moment to its fullest. The skeletonized movement is an Infantry in-house modified automatic caliber, with the frame and components specially processed under Black PVD coatings to outstand the transparent structure of the watch dial design and to enhance its cosmetic appearance.

MAZZUCATO DESIGN

Motor Racing in Watch

The watchmaking sector will never be the same again after the release of RIM – Reverse Industrial Movement, the watch designed by the ingenious mind of Simone Mazzucato, the creative director and founder of Mazzucato Design. The most striking thing about RIM beside its slogan ‘Never Boring’, is the design, which takes inspiration from the world of motor racing, where everything is honed down to the smallest detail, and every last component is designed for high-level performance.

PERRY ELLIS

Minimalist yet Fighter

Decagon Fading Dial timepiece by Perry Ellis elegantly marries the traditional elements of watchmaking with contemporary designs and materials. The dial is a minimalist design, like the Siamese fighting fishes, widely known for their bright colors and large flowing fins, with the beautiful gradient which is very ornamental. The concept was based on three core principles, the best innovation, the best artistry, and the best of culture of fine watchmaking. A symbiosis of the love for watches, and everything aesthetics.

PILO & CO GENEVA

Exploring Italy

Driven by its continuing tendency to precede the trend, Pilo & Co Genève launched the Montecristo collection, consisting of eight models that revive the mystery of Tuscany’s hidden treasures. Four models have a leather strap, recognizable by its orange inner band that adds strength and portability. The other four have a steel wrist strap with a folding buckle also made of the same steel as the case.

RJ’S SIGNATURE COLLECTION

ARRAW

RJ, the Geneva-based Swiss watchmaker, proudly presents ARRAW, its first Horology collection, adding to its portfolio of RJ Collaboration and RJ DNA watches. The ARRAW collection which also happens to be the brand’s first core collection is available for both men and women as a range of cutting-edge chronograph watches. It embodies RJ’s passion and commitment to true sophistication and distinctiveness.