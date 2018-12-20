TRENDING JEWELLERY

Discover the latest in Jewellery Design by emergent talents from all over the world:

ALBA BOLOGNA

Exploring unusual material

A highly experienced jewelry designer, Alba Bologna is the creative mind behind the Abdesign brand. She loves to explore the ancient cultural symbols of humanity, particularly in the Far East, and at the same time she is passionate of modernity and its forms. She experiments with the most unusual shapes and materials that she perfects in jewels in gold, diamonds and precious stones in her own style.

ANASTAZIO KOTSOPOULOS

An ode to femininity

His passion for jewellery was evident from his young age when he learnt the ancient art from some of Greece’s finest goldsmiths. He embarked on his own adventure creating pieces of the highest quality which attracted enough support to launch his brand. From classic Greek symbols to the quirky emerald-encrusted frog, Anastazio always strives for excellence. His jewellery is mainly designed for dynamic women with strong personality, and unique style. Photographer: Joanna Pagalia.

CATERINA ZANCA

Lago Capovolto Brooch

Born in Rovigo Italy, jewellery designer Caterina Zanca graduated in Conservation of Cultural Heritage and Contemporary art, at University of Ravenna. She has acquired a great experience in the jewellery field attending various jewellery technical courses and different workshops. She participated in several international exhibitions, events and competitions and currently she is a lecturer of Jewelry Design at IED, University of Milan.

Brooch, “Lago Capovolto” 2018

Silver, Leaf Silver, Pigment, Resin, Iron, Magnet.

CHIARA SANTILLI

Goldsmith and jewellery designer

Born in Rome, Italy in 1992, Chiara Santilli is the founder of her fine jewellery brand named “Clelia S. Jewellery”. Her production of sculptural and one-of-a-kind jewels takes inspiration from a background of Classical Studies, Ancient Mythology and Literature. Every single piece is meticulously designed, wax-sculpted by hand in every single detail, cast, and stone-set by Chiara Santilli in her Rome studio, where she only applies Italian artisanal techniques and use non-toxic materials.

ELISE PINEL-PESCHARDIÈRE

Nobility and primitivism

French designer Elise Pinel-Peschardière studied sculpture and painting in Paris, and is working since 2010 in her workshop in France. She creates jewelry for “Gaston Bijoux” characterized with strong character and carrying a rare identity able to combine nobility and primitivism for a raw elegance. Elise magnifies faceted stones and rough crystals by offering them a real precious metal case; she designs unique pieces that evoke chaotic and surprising natural shapes.

ELS VANSTEELANDT

The material takes the lead

She started as an independent gold and silversmith in 1997. She designs jewellery and objets d’art and her work is displayed in museums and galleries in major cities in Europe. Els works both in Brussels in her own studio and in an open workshop and showroom. Anything can be inspiration for her. The emotional impulses that inspire her to design, lead her straight to the precious metal. She then begins working with an idea about the form a piece of jewellery or an object will take. Much happens as she works, and she let her material take the lead.

JEAN BAPTISTE PREISS

The world of jewelry is his

At the age of sixteen, Jean Baptiste Preiss decided that the world of jewelry will be his own world too. After graduating as “CAP Bijoutier”, he moved to Paris to join Alexandre REZA workshop, situated Place Vendôme. Meanwhile, he pursued a course at the private school “BJOP”, where he discovered his passion for jewelry design. In his works he takes inspiration from everything around him such as architecture, fauna, flora… and always excels in enhancing the beauty of the precious stones in his hands.

JUL AND LEONA

Design Studio

Based on their rich background, Baris Erdogan as an experienced jewellery handcrafter and Asli Ozgokmen as a design passionate, the two creative minds established the Design Studio “Jul and Leona”in Tivat-Montenegro. They both believe that a human being needs unity and peace to be able to reach its true self and this can only be possible in case we love ourselves, everyone and everything, with eternal love. Their pieces reflect their forward thinking and their true incarnation in truth and nature. The photographer is Baris Erdogan himself.

ROBERTO RIVAS

Multi-Talented Designer

A photographer and bag and jewellery designer, Roberto Rivas is a graduate in Fine Arts from the Complutense University (Madrid). Seeking for new ways of art and expression, he also got a Degree in Jewellery Design. In his works, Roberto captures the foundations of sculpture, translating the principles either with leather or with metal. Creativity, conceptualization and an accurate technique stand out as some of his main strengths. The high quality products that he manufactures adapt to an ever changing environment and satisfy desirability requirements.

STANISLAV DROKIN

Jewellery with character

The professional knowledge and experience accumulated by the jewellery designer Stanislav Drokin are today the bases of his jewellery atelier; a creative laboratory where constantly occurs an experiment with a search for new forms and colour combinations of gemstones. Every piece is created in a single copy, rarely in a limited edition and is intended for connoisseurs of contemporary jewellery art. In the process of creation modern technologies and handwork are used. This combination gives a possibility to achieve the highest quality performance.

SUZIE MENHAM

From passion to career

Precious, semi-precious gemstones, and pearls are the main materials she uses in her jewellery. Suzie Menham is a jewellery designer who decided to leave her corporate life to follow her passion and turn it into a life time career. Creating jewellery pieces is in fact what she loves to do. In her pieces she combines classic inspirations with a modern twist in everlasting designs.

TESSA MORRISON

Master Enameller

Holder of a PhD in fine Art from the University of Newcastle, Australia Tessa Morrison uses a mixture of techniques in enamel particularly Basse and Taille, Champleve and Cloisonne. Through this medium she creates multilayered enamel gems. The rich and bright colours of the enamel adds an allegorical quality to the jewellery. This necklace is enamel on pure silver the settings and domed beads are sterling silver. The photo is done by Tessa Morrison herself.

VIRGINIE RICOUR LAMBARD

Creative self-educated artist

Enthusiast and creative self-educated artist, Virginie Ricour completed a Master’s degree in Philosophy and Art History, and attended night classes at l’Ecole Boulle to improve her technical drawing in architecture and industrial design. She worked for important jewellery houses and nurtured a passion for jewellery design, before she created her own brand Ninotchka, sold in Asia. The photo is done by Virginie Ricour Lambard herself.