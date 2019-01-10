THE DESIGN ROOM HIGHLIGHTS VICENZAORO JANUARY 2019

Scheduled to take place in Vicenza from 18th to 23rd January and organized by IEG – Italian Exhibition Group, VICENZAORO will host 12 Top independent Designers to be the life and soul of THE DESIGN ROOM section.

Located as usual in the ICON community Hall, THE DESIGN ROOM section is a unique and exclusive experimentation and creativity area in which to discover the latest international market trends and find exclusive and original items.

Entitled “Melting Artic”, this “sustainable” ring with a global warming theme, encloses a miniature story just waiting to be discovered and is a perfect balance of white gold, diamond, topaz, precious stones and South American walnut: this is the star feature by Alessio Boschi, an Italian Designer that has been well established in the high jewellery world for years and who is returning to VICENZAORO after the personal success he achieved at the September edition.

Time, on the other hand, is a priceless luxury to which Designer Anna Maccieri Rossi dedicates fine jewellery creations characterized by an automation that makes the item a constantly changing lucky talisman, inspired by the designer’s inherited watch-making profession.

Other presentations will be the creations that “come to life” and change colour by following body movements thanks to the ingenious mechanism by French Designer Marie Mas, a new entry in the jewellery panorama, the modern geometries by Cedille, the innovative jewellery by Vicenza-born Mattia Cielo that unites goldsmith craftsmanship with modern industrial design, and the proposals by Eclats Jewels.

Attention to the tiniest details and selecting precious stones by hand and raw materials from every corner of the world are what characterize the Designer Alessa Jewelry, while the jewellery presented by French gemmologist, traveller and collector, Lydia Courteille, is ironic and surreal.

Precious materials, surprising and unusual combinations, exclusive and refined processing: the 12 Top independent Designer will offer their interpretations of contemporaneity in a highly original and creative key through personal aesthetics that study gem combinations, curious minimal geometries, powerful and elegant expressions. https://en.iegexpo.it/