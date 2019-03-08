TRENDING ACCESSORIES

GIANLUCA GABBANI

A passion for design

He has always been intrigued, as a child, by the jewelry that his father offered to his mother, so much that he began to draw some designs himself; these jewels on a sheet of paper, were Gianluca Gabbani’s presents for his mom’s birthday. From that time, he nurtured a passion for design and beauty, which he transformed later into a career by refining it with the needed studies and practices. Today Gianluca designs not only unique jewels, but also fascinating accessories such as shoes and watches. Thought after by renowned companies as well as private clients, his pieces exude luxury, originality, and innovation.

SAGE TOWNSEND

Multi-talented artist

An artist, designer, and maker based in London, Sage Townsend studied and lived in many cities while graduating in Fine Art, Design Craft Processes and Millinery, in addition to an MA in Fashion Artefact. Sage developed drawings and large-scale paintings that have been exhibited and sold globally. She has worked for various artists and designers such as Julie Verhoeven and Stephen Jones, and has been honored with numerous awards. Alongside her own design career, Sage has taught at various higher education institutes.

JULIE JAMET

For women on-the-go

French designer Julie Jamet specialized in shoe design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. She lived and worked in the United States, Brazil, Sweden and France, where she collaborated with several brands as a freelance designer. Julie is passionate about architecture and photography where she takes all of her inspiration. The movement is something really present in her work as she designs shoes and accessories for independent women that are always on-the-go for something, somewhere!

SARA MARAGNANI

Recalling the eighties

Fashion accessories designer Sara Maragnani gets her inspiration from almost everything. Her portfolio includes different collections of various styles. She build herself a wide experience as she collaborated with important brands over the years. This bag comes from her Tie’s collection inspired by the years’ 80 and some of the elements used in those years.

BARBARA CORTELAZZI

Creative Director Alberto Sartori

Born and raised in Verona, Italy, Barbara Cortelazzi, started her career as a lawyer in trade. But her real passion was always for the world of fashion. She shifted from law to fashion and founded her own line of bags, Alberto Sartori. Cortelazzi’s vision was to create an accessory that epitomizes the fashion sensibility of its holder. Using only the finest selection of Italian calfskin and crocodile leather, and created with meticulous craftsmanship techniques, Alberto Sartori pieces are the quintessence of ‘Made in Italy’.

LUISA AVELAR

The wild in every woman

Milan based fashion Designer Luisa Avelar believes that within every woman there is a wild and natural creature, a powerful force filled with good instincts, passionate creativity and ageless knowing. At birth, every woman is gifted with savage instincts that guide every choice and are hidden behind each personality. Luisa learned about the sacred art of self-decoration with the monarch butterflies perched atop her head, lightening bugs as her night jewelry and emerald-green frogs as bracelets.

SILVIA MASCI

MARK SCHWARTZ

Designers for the stars

For him, shoes are the most artistic and important accessory in a woman’s wardrobe. An accomplished footwear designer, Mark Schwartz has produced unique and compelling designs of shoes, for over 30 years. He has collaborated on design projects with most of the luxury brands like Chanel and Balenciaga to name a few. He has also made shoes for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone… among others. His shoe designs have graced the runways of Paris, Milan and New York, as well as the pages of international fashion publications.

VALENTINO PARLATO

Art shoes design

Born in 1987 Valentino is an Italian footwear designer who grew up in “Campania”, a region strictly linked to the fashion luxury sector. He studied in Italy close to some of the major leather companies and fell in love with this material. He has worked in the luxury sector where he improved his technical skills and experience and developped a style of his own. Valentino is mostly inspired by rap music and exotic landscapes that he converts into luxury designs. He dreams to start a personal brand based upon wearable luxury.