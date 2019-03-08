TRENDING FASHION

EVA DI FRANCO

Underwater project

Based in Florence, Eva Di Franco is a women’s wear brand focused on creating garments that are wearable for a long time, using locally sourced high quality fabrics. Underwater is a knit project in collaboration with Martha Nowak. Garments are inspired by the marine world, governed by laws of their own. The knit pattern is a graphic expression of an archetypal mode of action, which is the inherent pattern of the natural world. Photo by Irene Ottanelli.

SIMONETTA FRABETTI

Contemporary Fashion Designer

As a child, Simonetta Frabetti used to help her mother in handicrafts and knitting. This is how she nurtured a passion for fashion and decided to make it her career in the future. Simonetta worked for many companies before she found her own brand with a business partner who believed in her ability and ideas. After 25 years she sold her part of the business and here she is again, a contemporary fashion designer with more and more desire to create. The photographer is Luciano Pergreffi.

YOLANDA CABARCAS

Lace and leather

A textile designer with a master in Fashion Design, Yolanda Cabarcas has worked and lived in Italy, Colombia, China and several other countries. She creates fashion mood boards, searching for trends, concepts, and proposing her ideas by combining drawings made by hand and the use of computer programs. One of her trends in leather clothing is “lace and leather” which combines femininity, modernity and sensuality.

ANESA CVETKOV

Fashion with artistic vision

Born in 1986 in Belgrade, Serbia, Anesa Cvetkov nurtured a great love for music and arts from a young ages. She started her journey in designing and tailoring in 2015, believing that fashion is an artistic vision that women should strive for. Fabric, such as Lace, is her main inspiration and guiding principle, and thanks to it, each of her designs has its own unique seal. All models are her personal work, starting from the idea, to the ultimate realization. Her favorite models are made of hand-cut pieces of lace, with embroidered pearls, crystals and petals.

ANNALISA AMBROSIO

Fashion to dream

Fashion is not only her passion, it's in her DNA as her dad was a fabrics' seller and her mother was a great seamstress. Annalisa Ambrosio studied in Milano and after went to work in Istanbul for some of the most important Turkish companies. She also collaborated with a Turkish university as a fashion teacher and acquired some experience around the world. In her designs she combines tradition and innovations and creates dresses that make women dream. Her summer collection 2019 for an Italian brand "for Date."

JASON CHETCUTI

Passion for Haute Couture

Australian designer, the son of a Maltese migrant family, Jason Chetcuti developed a passion for haute couture through magazines, particularly after seeing a documentary on Valentino on Donahue. In his teen years his family moved into a neighborhood where there was an exceptionally skilled seamstress, and he used to spend every hour outside of school at her house. For many years, Jason designed couture dresses and showcased his collections in Australia and America. His most recent job was working in London for Ralph and Russo haute couture.

KIM TIZIANA ROTTMÜLLER

Feminine and playful

Award’s winner German Designer Kim Tiziana Rottmüller showcased at the fashion weeks in Vancouver, New York, London, and Italy. Her design signature lies in provocation through a feminine and playful way. She believes that everything is connected in a coherent way, artistic, and supported with a surrealistic impact. Her latest collection for SS19, Oblivion, is complex and controversial and takes its inspiration from a seductive, witchy Diva, and is dealing a lot with symbolism and spirituality.

PARVANE SHARAFI

Cage of Fox

Iranian Fashion designer Parvane Sharafi graduated in architecture on 2013 and studied clothes design at Shahid Beheshti University. Parvane loves designing for both men and women with the Luxury and conceptual style in mind. Bonzelfi is her fashion brand founded in spring of 2016. Designed clothes have minimal fashion style with a tint of futurism. Autumn collection of Bonzelfi is entitled “Cage of Fox” inspired by fox in the nature. In this collection, Parvane has been symbolically using man-made high quality fur, in a way to support animals and stop sales of clothes with animal skins such as fox.

SARA DIGIOVANNI

Original fabric

Off-duty Icons is the Fashion Art Collection, SS19, of a new Italian brand: Disbanded. The Collection has been inspired by the icons of fairy tales represented in an ironic key thanks to the collaboration of the Italian artist Sara Digiovanni and the creative Tania Mazzoleni. The brand creates original fabric in which intense colors and subjects of high ironic content characterize the prints. Totally Made in Italy, Off-duty Icons is a Pop Collection for those who love being funny wearing and becoming a work of art.