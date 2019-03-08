TRENDING JEWELLERY

CHRISTINE MATHEWS

Wearable art piece

A native Californian, Christine Mathews creates beauty into every wearable art piece she designs. She started out making silver work before learning the skills needed for goldsmithing, stone setting, fabrication and hand engraving. Since then Christine has worked in Germany and the USA. The newest additions to her career is a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from the Savannah College of Art and Design, in Georgia and formal design training and state of the art computer aided design technology.

DIANA VASILE

Strong character and identity

Romanian jewellery designer Diana Vasile gravitates toward bold and strong organic shapes along with vibrant colors in unique combinations. Each of her designs is unique, with its own personality and story, engaging its wearer to create a bond with the piece. She uses faceted gemstones intermixed with unique rough specimens that capture and enhance the strong character and identity of each one. Most of her pieces are hand carved and manufactured in a single copy due to the uniqueness of the materials used.

ISABELLE GÉRÉEC

Exploration, curiosity and mixing

Born in Morlaix, France, contemporary jewelry designer and maker Isabelle Géréec, studied first bronze art turning in the prestigious school « Boulle » in Paris. She worked in the art furniture design before learning jewellery techniques in Québec, Canada, where she obtained her diploma. She completed her skills while taking various jewellery technical courses and different workshops, ever since she was a little girl she loved the Elegant Gems of her mother. She came back in France in 2015 to open her own studio, where exploration, curiosity and mixing are the creative foundations.

MONTSE BOTE

Communicating in jewellery

Her hands have always been her best way of expression. Montse BOTE has worked in different disciplines before she discovered in jewellery her true vocation and decided to make a major turning point in her career, fifteen years ago. She studied jewellery design and attended different specialized technical courses, and then started designing and creating in her workshop in Barcelona. Through her jewels she describes and shares all that is beautiful around her. Montse also teaches jewelry in her workshop and gives different seminars in other schools in Barcelona.

PAOLA GAROFALO

Follow the Sun

After having designed for prestigious international companies, Paola Garofalo moved from USA to her hometown Sicily in 2015 to start her own journey. Here, at the foot of the historic Norman Castle of Acicastello, she signs her new collection “FOLLOW THE SUN”. ” Conceived in bronze, the pieces are covered by a thick 24 carat gold plating. Produced in a limited edition, the collection has no setting of stones or engraving allowing the view to slide along the elegant and minimal shapes. The handmade jewels are made in Sicily. The picture shows the “Sicilian Sun” necklace. Photo by Silvia Li Volsi.

ROBIN CLERICI

Multi-talented Artist

The multi-talented Italian and American artist, Robin Clerici has left her finger prints since 1983, in costume and shoe designs, in paintings, in photography but also in jewellery. Inspired mostly by nature, Robin creates jewellery as she creates paintings. A fine goldsmith, she casts her pieces in bronze and silver, using the ancient and almost lost wax technique. Crafted away of sophistication, Robin jewellery recall the raw unspoiled naturel beauty of gems which come to be extracted from Mother Earth.

SEBASTIÃO LOBO

Unbounded imagination

Sebastião Lobo’s distinct craftsmanship and technique, paired up with the sublime, almost surreal wilderness of his work is what sets this young artist apart. Sebastião’s pieces reminisce of obscure dungeons, forbidden games, chimerical characters, painting the image of a decaying pseudo bourgeoisie-apocalyptic set. For him everything has an exceptional potential and could provide interesting visual results. His atelier is a living, breathing proof of his unbounded imagination and passion for toying around with random objects found on the street and the strangest materials.

SHIN YUAN LEE

After receiving her degree in Jewelry Design from Savannah College of Art and Design, Shin Yuan Lee continued to strive for excellence in artistic design and technical expertise as a jewelry designer. With distinctive and attentive skill in laser welder, her collections reflect the daily difficulties and learning experiences that occur in our life. Her designs all work together to express positive encouragement and a bit of spontaneity which are guarantee to catch people’s attention. In the picture, a leaf bracelet and ring, in Silver and olive tourmaline. Photo by Pedro Josè Torres.

VLADIMIR YEGHIAZARIAN

Unusual high end jewellery

Passionate about design and art, jewellery designer Vladimir Yeghiazarian has an extensive experience in producing outstanding high end jewellery. When designing a new piece, Vladimir imagines a woman longing to express herself, continuously on the search for something new or unusual, which allows her to be different and affirm her freedom. His design then comes alive on her body, spreading or shrinking until its final structure perfectly fits her movements, radiating a constantly new light.

DARIO SCAPITTA

Less is more

In EUKLIDEA collection by DSD design, Dario Scapitta wanted to introduce a new minimal collection inspired by basic geometric forms. Made by 925 sterling silver and enamel details, the collection underlines the meaning of pure geometric forms combined with selected colours. The blue triangle is the symbol of our spiritual side, our intimate connection between mind and body expressed by silence and contemplation; a new way to express elegance.

ANITA SONDORE

Bold and Beautiful

Based in Riga, Latvia, Anita Sondore designs bold and beautiful jewels inspired by the opulence of Northern Europe’s cultural heritage, but interpreted with a modern sensibility. All handcrafted in 18k gold and enriched with sparkling diamonds, Anita’s pieces are created in Latvia and produced in Italy; they make a powerful statement about the women who wear them. The jewellery designer have won recognition at many international competitions and exhibitions worldwide, and her pieces are sold in London, Dubai, Holland, Riga, and in private collections around the world.

Photographer for jewellery pieces: Aigars Altenbergs

Photographer for still life: Aiga Redmane.

KATHERYN LEOPOLDSEDER

Human and nature

Internationally recognised contemporary jeweller and artist, Katheryn Leopoldseder produces unique handmade jewellery pieces and objects d’art. Her work reflects the sacredness of life and the multiple connections between the human body and the natural world. With the Crown of Alfalfa made out of 18ct gold, sterling silver, and copper, Katheryn pays homage to the Mexican scientist Jorge Gardea-Torresdey. The crown is constructed using both traditional goldsmithing techniques and modern innovations.

LYDIA COURTEILLE

A journey of discovery

Scientist, collector, gemologist and traveler, but at heart an antique jewellery dealer, Lydia Courteille started to create more than ten years ago. Her shop two steps from the Place Vendome in rue Saint Honoré is a place where collectors worldwide, experts and amateurs gather to discover a world of rarities, of modern and antique jewellery. Her jewels evoke a free spirit and extraordinary imagination. Mysterious symbols, archaeology from the distant past, flora and fauna are all part of her intoxicating mix.

MARI NEUMANN

Jimaginne Brand

Daughter of a Brazilian gemstones enthusiast, the jewelry designer and architect Mari Neumann is the founder of Jimaginne Brand. The jewels she creates combine her experience and her passion in a modern twist. Everything starts with a poem written by her or a history that she would like to see others wearing. Her highest satisfaction is to know that her creations were chosen by someone who has the desire to wear them. Photos by Marcio Fischer.

MARION PARFAIT

Fashion inspired jewels

Born in 1990 in Nevers, Marion Parfait studied fashion and textile design in Lyons and worked with great creators from the fashion world. In 2016 she developed her jewelry brand in an audacious rock and ethnic style, helped by her sewing and embroidering competences. Marion Parfait jewels are original creations for men and women, entirely handmade. They mix the elegance and strength of different people’s traditions with the daring audacity of rock culture, therefore appealing to some sort of symbolical rebellion.

MARIAM BINT KHALIFA BIN SAIF AL NAHYAN

Symbolic and exquisite

HRH Sheikha Mariam bint Khalifa bin Saif Al Nahyan is the inspirational designer and driving force behind the MKS Jewellery label which is recognized for embodying the heritage and spirit of the UAE through their contemporary, symbolic and exquisite pieces. ‘The Enlightenment Collection’ was created in collaboration with the artist Amelie Beljafla whose artworks are renowned for their use of symbolism, intricacy, spirituality and surrealist approach.