VICENZAORO Strategic renewal of 2017 Jewellery Show calendar

Aiming at strengthening the VICENZAORO system and further servicing the evolutionary dynamics of the gold and jewellery industry’s international distribution, the International Jewellery Show announced the strategic renewal of its 2017 calendar:

Strategic renewal of 2017 Jewellery Show calendar:

VICENZAORO January 2017 will run from 20 to 25 January opening the international jewellery tradeshow’s calendar, and presenting new collections to the retail distribution systems in the wake of the intense year-end activities.

VICENZAORO September 2017 will run from 23 to 27 September 2017. The new dates at the end of the summer holiday season better cope with the evolutionary dynamics of European and international distribution. Furthermore, the choice of these new dates is determined by the decision to adhere to the strategy of the National Fashion Board, which sees the Ministry for Economic Development promoting an alignment in September between the dates of trade-fair Shows involved in the Fashion system and the Women’s Fashion Week in Milan. Therefore, in September 2017, Italy, in the interests of system, will be the international Fashion and Jewellery hub where the luxury sector’s Well Done in Italy will be playing a leading role.

VICENZAORO DUBAI 2017 will be held from 15-18 November 2017. The international Jewellery show organised by DV Global Link LLC, a joint venture company co-owned by Fiera di Vicenza and the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai will be held from 15-18 November 2017 in order to support business relations in the Macro Region of reference’s high season for sales (November-March).

In its 2017 format, the show will be further extended thus strengthening its role as a strategic platform for the international Jewellery community. The Show will, in fact, be doubling up its reference target by being open to both the consumer public and professional traders with an exclusive area specifically for the latter, therefore maintaining the B2B nature that so distinguishes VICENZAORO’s exhibition formats.

Also confirming its role as ambassador for Italian jewellery in the world, VICENZAORO will organize the participation of Made in Italy companies at the sector’s top events outside Europe. Therefore VICENZAORO will be attending :

-Hong Kong International Jewellery Show in March

-JCK in Las Vegas in June

-India International Jewellery Show in Mumbai in August

In addition to its show conceptual and unique format VICENZAORO The Boutique ShowTM, with its five communities ICON, LOOK, CREATION, EXPRESSION, and ESSENCE, VICENZAORO offers:

-A rich calendar of educational events

-Forecasting fashions that will influence the design, production and distribution of jewellery based on deep market analysis

-Jewelry Design Contests and awards

-Parallel Jewelry Exhibitions …. And much more.

So professionals all over the world… Mark your calendar and save the dates!

www.vicenzafiera.it