CIBJO 2016 congress in Yerevan, Armenia
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan awarding CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri with a special medal of gratitude.

CIBJO 2016 congress in Yerevan, Armenia

December 13, 2016 Diamond, Jewelry, PEOPLE & EVENTS

The 2016 CIBJO Congress held from October 24 till 28 in Yerevan, Armenia, celebrated the 90th anniversary of CIBJO’s founding in 1926, confirming its status as the longest established representative body serving the international industry.

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan delivered the opening address to the 2016 CIBJO Congress. In his word, the President stressed the connection of the Armenian nation to the jewellery business and craft. “Today, our republic considers jewellery making and diamond polishing to be among its priority industries. It is for that reason that we do our best to assist and promote these industries however we can” he said.

CIBJO 2016 congress in Yerevan, Armenia

 

The Opening Session saw Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan awarding CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri with a special medal of gratitude in honour of his and CIBJO’s contribution to the jewellery industry in Armenia and worldwide.

“CIBJO is the only organisation operating in the industry that considers its area of interest and responsibility to include the entire chain of distribution, from the mine to the consumer outlet, in every country and region where jewellery and gemstones are produced, manufactured and sold,” said Dr. Cavalieri.

The congress focused on the issues of Corporate Social Responsibility and sustainability; its agenda crowded with events and special sessions related to each of its missions. Speakers and panel discussion members included large number of key industry and civil society leaders and experts. www.cibjo.org

 

