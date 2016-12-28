148 yachts with 71 yachts over 24 metres; A PRODUCTION RECORD FOR FERRETTI GROUP IN 2016

Leader in the international yachting industry The Ferretti Group ended the year 2016 with outstanding results.

By 31st December, the number of yachts built under the Group’s seven brands will reach a remarkable 148, up by 25% compared to the 117 yachts built in 2015, in itself a record year with an increase of over 20% from 2014. The expected turnover for the current year will be almost 500 million euros.

These figures confirm the strength of the Group’s industrial and commercial strategy, which included the launch of some 24 new models over three years, with an investment by the shareholders, the Weichai Group and the Ferrari family, of over 50 million euros on product research and development.