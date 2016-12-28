Corporate Social Responsibility in the gold and jewellery world is the theme of VICENZAORO JANUARY 20 – 25 JANUARY 2017

Over 1,500 brands including historical names and international top players will be presenting their innovations at the prestigious International Gold and Jewellery Show set to take place from 20 to 25 January 2017 in Vicenza.

This year the Show enhances the role of IEG as a top player and its commitment to promoting Corporate Social Responsibility in the gold and jewellery industry with a full calendar of events, congresses and a whole array of new entries specifically on the theme which will involve the many visitors, buyers, journalists, opinion leaders and trendsetters that are expected to arrive from over 120 different nations.

According to Corrado Facco, Managing Director of Italian Exhibition Group Spa “The January 2017 edition marks the start of VICENZAORO’s new and highly important page written by Italian Exhibition Group. The new company inherits the extraordinary work of Fiera di Vicenza with the aim of promoting the Show further, improving the service offer and increasing the attendance of international traders, thus generating value for every player along the supply chain.”

A not to be missed event for developing business, but also an aggregator and promoter of every main asset in the jewellery world, VICENZAORO January will also welcome and host over 500 profiled buyers from the main markets of reference.

With the innovative Boutique Show™ format in which the goods offer is arranged into 6

communities (ICON, LOOK, CREATION, EXPRESSION, ESSENCE and EVOLUTION),

targeted companies can be identified more easily and visiting the Show becomes much more efficient.

In order to provide maximum support to the buyers in attendance at VOJ and to guide them in their purchases within their respective districts of interest, this year TRENDVISION Jewellery + Forecasting is proposing an absolute new service: ICONS & ESSENTIALS Buying trails, 30-minute workshops that will take place alongside the general Seminar.

These will be real buying trails: ICONS is dedicated to the finished product, mainly represented by the ICON and LOOK Districts and aims at the retail world, while the purpose of ESSENTIALS is to promote craftsmanship and the manufacturing skills of semi-processed and component products, characterized by the exhibitors in the CREATION and ESSENCE Districts and principally aimed at wholesalers and designers.

The recurring theme of VICENZAORO January 2017 will be The Responsible Gold, a path already embarked upon in past editions to promote Corporate Social Responsibility in the gold and jewellery world, which involves important topics such as the value of traceability, ethical trade, environmental protection, safeguarding the right and duty to work and health protection.

To confirm the Company’s attention to this theme, during the evening of the Opening celebrations on 20th January, VICENZAORO January will be hosting the prize-giving event for the Andrea Palladio International Jewellery Awards, the Jewellery Oscars, promoted by IEG and assigned by an illustrious international jury to celebrate the very best of several categories of international jewellery: CSR, creativity, design, production, distribution, retail, communication, new media. The Jewellery Corporate Social Responsibility Award is to be assigned to the best company or person that has made Corporate Social Responsibility, respect of human rights and ethical, social and environmental aspects in the gold and jewellery world the hallmark of their success.

The Innovation theme will mainly be represented by T-GOLD, the International Show dedicated to advanced technology hosted in VICENZAORO’s Evolution district and conceived to increase the quality of jewellery design and creation processes.

Trends will also play a leading role during the Show thanks to the presence of the TRENDVISION Jewellery + Forecasting team from the independent world gold and jewellery forecasting Observatory and the new TRENDBOOK 2018+, a guide and reference for the gold and jewellery industry worldwide.

The aspect of Production will also be promoted by means of a new and extraordinary project specifically for international creativity: The Design Room. This exclusive area inside the ICON District will host a selection of independent designers who will be exhibiting their own exclusive collections that combine precious materials and sophisticated processing in items of unique design with a considerable element of research and innovation.

VOJ will also be staging a continuation of the NOW Not Ordinary Watches project launched for the first time last September at VICENZAORO September and dedicated to the world of Independent Watch Brands. The format, which was met with considerable appreciation by the press, visitors and buyers, will be represented in January with NOW Next: a specific area in which exhibitors at the next edition of NOW during VO September 2017 (23rd to 27th September), will be previewing their products.

Two prestigious events will be valorising the Distribution theme at VICENZAORO January.

Saturday 21st January (11 am – 12.30 pm), the Congress organized by the Club degli Orafi in collaboration with Federorafi and Federpreziosi will trace an outline of the sector’s progress from 2008 to 2015 and propose several development initiatives. Sunday 22nd and Monday 23rd January (between 12 noon and 3 pm), a cycle of interesting 30-minute talks organized by

Federpreziosi will take a closer look at the “Jewellery 4.0” theme: two days dedicated to jewellery evolution and the specific aspects of digitalization in the retail world, from on-line communication to on-line and off-line synergies, from the new consumer to new professionalism.

Lastly, Storytelling will also play a leading role thanks to the Second edition of Museo del Gioiello Jewellery Museum with its new exhibition for the 2017 -2018 two-year period, inaugurated on 16th December last. Vicenza’s Museo del Gioiello, Italy’s first museum, and one of only a few in the world, dedicated exclusively to jewellery, is located inside the Basilica Palladiana di Vicenza – a historical 16th-century building listed as UNESCO World Heritage since 1994. Information on the Museo del Gioiello can be found on the www.museodelgioiello.it website, which has been totally renewed and is even more interactive and able to immediately introduced the user to the evocative atmosphere of the Museum area by reproducing the format and its rooms.