Hong Kong shines with 2 Jewellery Fairs! Save the Date!

Spring 2017 promises to be a glittering one in Hong Kong. Two great fairs will take place creating the world’s largest trading platform for the jewellery industry.

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) the two fairs are set to attract exhibitors and buyers from around the world: The fourth edition of the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show (28 February-4 March) at AsiaWorld-Expo and the 34th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, (2-6 March) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show 2-6 March will feature a wide range of finished fine jewellery in a number of themed zones; the Hall of Fame bringing internationally acclaimed jewellery brands. Hall of Extraordinary will house the most prestigious jewellery collections. Other themed zones include Designer Galleria, World of Glamour, and Hall of Jade. Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria emphasises the charm of classic jewellery; Treasures of Craftsmanship parades sophisticated decorative items; Hall of Time presents luxury watches and clocks; and Wedding Bijoux. The T-GOLD+METS pavilion will showcase professional jewellery and watchmaking machinery, equipment, technology and supplies.

Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, 28 February-4 March, will focus in jewellery raw materials such as loose diamonds, precious stones, semi-precious stones and pearls. Several dedicated zones are set up for specific jewellery raw materials, including Hall of Fine Diamonds for quality diamonds; Treasures of Nature for precious gemstones; Treasures of Ocean for exquisite pearls; and Rough Stones & Minerals zone for unpolished and uncut precious stones.

Both fairs agendas feature jewellery parades, seminars, forums and networking events that provide industry players with market insights and the latest intelligence. On Save the date!