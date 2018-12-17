TRENDING FASHION

STEVE HUYTON, Morley Rose Exclusive Leather Jackets

Passionate with exceptional bespoke tailoring, Steve Huyton designed Morley Rose leather Jackets to be an innovation in material and in technology. His concept was to use industrial photographic textures like concrete, marble, galvanised steel, etc. for pocket trims and shoulder pads. With the assistance of Pan Yiannakou who created a patented digital print technology, the designer was able to create two unique jackets and launch his brand. Each blazer is handmade by Melbourne based veteran craftsman John Presser from the finest Italian Nappa.

HOUSE OF MOIRAI, for fashion forward bride

House of Moirai Bridal is a bridal wear label specialising in bohemian inspired wedding dresses for the fashion forward bride. All wedding dresses are designed and hand made in the Dubai Studio by a talented team of designers and tailors.

House of Moirai was born out of a love for beautifully made, elegant pieces, with a keen eye for detail, and a desire to go against tradition.

IRINA SHKOLNAYA , Dream come True

Born in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Irina Shkolnaya nurtured a passion for fashion at a very young age. She started preparing dresses for her dolls and after for her family members and then for her first customers. She studied, travelled, and worked for famous houses and acquired a large experience till she saw her dream come true. Two years ago she was offered the opportunity to be the costume maker of a movie for the Fashion Film Festival LA JOLLA in America. After she received the proposal to create a line of evening dresses to exhibit at the most prestigious showrooms in Milan.

Stylist: Irina Shkolnaya, and her assistant: Zhanar Bekenova

MUA: Federica Piovani

Models: Francesca Anelli, Giulia Ameglio and Sabina Karabayeva.

Location: Enterprise Hotel Milan

Photos: Paola Saia

ROBERTA PORRETTA, for women in constant transformation

Based near Milan, Italian fashion designer Roberta Porretta connects the Italian tradition in tailloring with the wide research and stylistic innovation for haute couture. For her it is not just a garment to be worn but rather an artistic way to express light and shadows of herself or metaphore of far concepts that become visible. Her fashion concept keeps a strong, sensual and young style with dark toach, playing with contrast of harmonious and geometric shapes and research of artificial and natural materials, for women always in constant transformation.

CHOUEITER Brothers, a return to true elegance

One of the couture pillars in Lebanon, Choueiter Brothers, today represented by Nabil and Agui Choueiter, introduced their new Couture collection dazzling the city of Beirut with their splendid creations. The collection featured around fifty dresses that were displayed before an audience captivated by the originality and above all, the making, which is considered the hallmark of this fashion house. Each piece was a gem in itself and testified to the unmatchable talent of its creators, recalling the time when couture was synonymous with elegance, femininity and perfection.

MARIA ELENA Couture, for a woman on the go

Maria Elena Couture (MEC) is a New York City-based fashion company founded in 2014 by Maria Elena Piña-Fonti. The fashion designer blends influences around her with a touch of Cuban flavor and retro glamour to create unique contemporary designs. The brand’s luxury handbags and clothing designs are expressed in vibrant colors, fashionable prints and patterns, and distinctive shapes and textures. MEC’s diverse, enduring styles define the woman on the go. Photo Credit: Anthony Baratta.

SARENE FU Ready-to-wear

After working for many years in the fashion field, Sarene Fu discovered her passion for design and founded her bridal boutique Emma Bridal Design in 2010 in Taiwan. Her exceptional bridal gowns were thought after all over Asia. In 2018 she decided to expand her career and started a new chapter by founding the brand Sarene Fu for ready-to-wear fashion. The brand reflects the founder vision through fascinating designs, depicting a deep research in colors and cuts, and using fabric from traditional Chinese elements. Photo Credit: Anthony Baratta.

ALICIA DECLERCK & ZHANNA BELSKAYA, interplay of cuts and prints

ALTER ERA was founded in 2015 by the designer-duo Alicia Declerck and Zhanna Belskaya who complement each other in their work and share a common ground as to aesthetics and philosophy. ALTER ERA is based in Belgium and the production facilities are in Czech Republic and in Italy. The designs are a contemporary interpretation of the ethnic or historical costume and the silhouette are defined by a distinguished interplay of cuts and prints. The textiles and collections are created in-house and produced in Europe.

ANNA DAINELLI, Lost in Wonderland

An emerging Fashion Designer from Italy, Anna Dainelli studied and graduated in IED, in Milan. Her idea of fashion combines everything she loves and that surrounds her, especially the love for art, painting and cinema. Above all, curiosity is what inspires her creations. She loves to travel, explore, discover, observe. Her FW18 collection, named “Lost in Wonderland is inspired by the English tailoring tradition, proposing iconic pieces with a masculine imprint, revisited and made feminine through combinations of colors and fabrics. Photo credit: Umberto Moroni.

ASYA KRASNAYA, accessible luxury

The two best friends, great sisters and trusted partners Evgeniya and Elena started their journey in fashion in 2016. Driven by a long-standing desire to create a brand that would rise up to the aesthetics of a comfortable, chic, and colorful wardrobe, they found ASYA KRASNAYA for accessible luxury and pret-a-porter. The brand brings together Russian culture and lifestyle: ballet, luscious nature, cozy log houses and the tenderness of summer night all in fresh colors, soft and good for skin fabrics, and excellent finishing.