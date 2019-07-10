INDIA DESIGN AT JCK LAS VEGAS SHOW

JCK Las Vegas witnessed India Pavilion organized by Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) for the 16th consecutive year. This year, 40 gem and jewellery exporters participating at the “India Pavilion” located at JCK’s Passport & Diamond Plaza, showcased a wide variety of trendy, unique and innovative jewellery made especially for the US market.

Mr. Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said, “USA is a significant market for the Indian gem and jewellery industry. India exported US$ 10.58 billion worth of Gem & Jewellery products to the US in 2018. The rising GDP growth, employment rate and private consumption expenditure in the US have contributed to the rise in India’s exports of gems and jewellery to the market.”

For India JCK Las Vegas has been a significant platform to further strengthen its network and improve its exports to the USA. It is also an opportunity for Indian exporters to understand the latest trends in the market which helps them to come back every year with trendy and innovative products for the buyers here.

THE INDIA DESIGN GALLERY

This year, the India Pavilion featured an exclusive India Design Gallery, showcasing some of the most magnificent jewelry pieces created for the U.S market. The theme is COSMOS, a representation of U.S. consumer trends in 2020. The jewelry featured a variety of cosmic elements in intricately crafted rings, pendants, earrings, bracelets and more.

“The India Design Gallery highlights some of the finest contemporary jewelry available from India today. The jewelry, designed and manufactured in different parts of India, has one thing in common— it is timeless jewelry for the world. Indian jewellers and craftsmen cater to the most demanding customers across the globe. India’s ability to satiate any kind of jewellery requirements has always amazed the world. This has been possible due to Industry’s willingness to embrace and adopt the latest technology,” Says Colin Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC

The Jewellery at India Design Gallery at JCK have been designed by the Designers of Artisan Awards , a Design led initiative by GJEPC. Artisan Awards recognizes and rewards the best in jewellery design and celebrates highest level of artistry, innovation and individuality, elevating jewellery designers to their rightful status of artists.